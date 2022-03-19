  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Reports 374 Local COVID-19 Cases, 192 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 19, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 366 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, March 19.

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.

Of the eight local cases, four tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while four tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 366 asymptomatic cases, 178 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 188 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those four previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Pudong New Area

  • 1 in Jinshan District

  • 1 in Xuhui District

Those 188 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

  • 33 in Jiading District

  • 29 in Pudong New Area

  • 22 in Minhang District

  • 22 in Xuhui District

  • 15 in Qingpu District

  • 9 in Baoshan District

  • 9 in Huangpu District

  • 9 in Putuo District

  • 8 in Jinshan District

  • 7 in Hongkou District

  • 6 in Fengxian District

  • 5 in Changning District

  • 5 in Songjiang District

  • 5 in Yangpu District

  • 4 in Jing'an District

Addresses where cases were confirmed, broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

  • Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

  • Lane 3520, Shangnan Road

  • Lane 1077, Beiai Road

  • Lane 1433, Cai Lun Road

  • Lane 168, Qi'ai Road

  • Lane 50, Dingshui Road

  • Lane 835, Xinde Road

  • Lane 1668, East Huaxia Road

  • Lane 251, Fangxin Road

  • Lane 635, Pusan Road

  • Jiangdong Branch Road Nanxiang Bay

  • Lane 1118, Guanhai Road

  • Lane 200, Luyun Road

  • Wu's House, South Village, Yanglian Road

  • Lane 81, Magnolia Road

  • Lane 999, Bohua Road

  • Lane 595, Yongtai Road

  • Lane 200, Boshan Road

  • Lane 101, Ruihe Road

  • Lane 734, Nanlin Road

  • Lane 24, Hua'an Road

  • Lane 88, Jin'an East Road

  • Lane 501, Pudong Avenue

  • Lane 1533, Renmin West Road

  • Lane 1636, Qishan Road

  • Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road

  • Lane 210, Zaozhuang Road

  • Lane 1221, Jinqiao Road

  • Lane 835, Yunshan Road

  • Lane 811, Boshan East Road

  • Lane 191, Longju Road

  • Lane 2600, Gongwei Road

  • Lane 2400, Gongle Road

  • 818 Chengnan Road

  • Lane 73, Tingxie Road

  • Lane 215, Yingxun Road

  • Lane 1205, Tingyue Road

  • Lane 60, Gongming Road

  • Lane 1058, Xinde Road

  • 10 Xiupu Road

  • Lane 455, Nanyuan Road

  • No. 10 East Garden, Rainbow Courtyard

  • Lane 150, Xingtai Road

  • Lane 58, Dongbo Road

  • Lane 135, Liubu Road

  • 12 Liushan Road

  • Li's house in Lianqin Village

  • Lane 94, Shibo Avenue

  • 51 Shangnan Road

  • Lane 1728, Chengshan Road

  • Lane 551, Laoshan Road

  • Lane 1700, Qishan Road

  • Lane 99, Hechi Road

  • Lane 75, Yiyuan Road

  • Lane 1555, Qishan Road

  • No. 1 Longju Road

  • Lane 150, Longju Road

  • Lane 585, Dongbo Road

  • Lane 3060, Gaoke West Road

  • 333 Lvlin Road

  • Lane 1399, Lingyan South Road

Huangpu District:

  • Lane 721, Luban Road

  • Lane 225, Danshui Road

  • Lane 368, Henan South Road

  • Lane 486, Xietu Road

  • Lane 89, Huaihai East Road

  • 138 Guangdong Road

  • Lane 39, Wuliqiao Road

  • Lane 398, Henan South Road

  • Lane 477, Xinchang Road

  • Lane 1887, Zhongshan South Road

  • Lane 80, Xie Di Road

Jing'an District:

  • Lane 721, Luban Road

  • Lane 225, Danshui Road

  • Lane 368, Henan South Road

  • Lane 486, Xietu Road

  • Lane 89, Huaihai East Road

  • 138 Guangdong Road

  • Lane 39, Wuliqiao Road

  • Lane 398, Henan South Road

  • Lane 477, Xinchang Road

  • Lane 1887, Zhongshan South Road

  • Lane 80, Xie Di Road

Xuhui District:

  • Lane 99, Hongcao South Road

  • Longnan Five Villages

  • Lane 930, Luoxiu Road

  • Lane 2518, Longhua Road

  • Lane 47, Guilin West Street

  • Lane 450, Damuqiao Road

  • Lane 4, Hunan Road

  • Lane 698, Hongmei South Road

  • Lane 2588, Longwu Road

  • Thirteen Villages of Tianlin

  • Huicheng Second Village

  • Lane 1068, Old Humin Road

  • No. 1, Huaji Road, North 2

  • Lane 251, Caoxi Road

  • Lane 1717, Longwu Road

  • East An Village

  • Lane 425, Longzhou Road

  • Lane 451, Baise Road

  • Sunhui Village

  • No. 901, Old Humin Road

  • Lane 1175, Luoxiu Road

  • 887 Luoxiu Road

  • Meilong Eleven Village

  • 31 Kaixuan South Road

  • Lane 555, Longwu Road

  • Lane 2418, Longwu Road

  • No. 1191 Tianyaoqiao South Road

  • Lane 21, Longhua West Road

  • Meilong Six Villages

  • Village South Yangtze River

Changning District:

  • Lane 1038, Huashan Road

  • No. 1455 Wanhangdu Road

  • Lane 938, Tianshan Road

  • Lane 288, Tianshan Road

  • Lane 900, Maotai Road

  • Lane 255, Admiralty Road

Putuo District:

  • Lane 798, Zhenguang Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 377, Dingbian Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 21, Pingli Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 48, Zhenping Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 311, Guanlong Road, Putuo District

  • Station New Village, Putuo District

  • Lane 1717, Xincun Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 200, Huangling Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 500, Zhidan Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 353, Jintang Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 1881, Xincun Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 1288, Xikang Road, Putuo District

  • Lane 994, Changhua Road, Putuo District

Hongkou District:

  • Lane 810, Yixian Road

  • Lane 69, Yulin Road

  • Lane 882, Tianbao Road

  • Lane 680, Guangzhong Road

  • Lane 220, Sida Road

  • Lane 610, Quyang Road

  • Lane 732, Station North Road

  • Lane 1906, Sichuan North Road

  • Lane 1323, Wan'an Road

  • Lane 115, Changzhong Road

  • Lane 289, Ouyang Road

  • Lane 888, Dongdaming Road

  • Lane 101, Wujiawan Road

  • Guangling Second Village

Yangpu District:

  • Lane 15, Guoquan Back Road

  • Lane 9, Zhengtong Road

  • Lane 2087, Changyang Road

  • 2028 Kongjiang Road

  • 398 Guoshun Road

  • Fengcheng Three Villages

  • Fengcheng Second Village

Baoshan District:

  • Lane 301, Dahua Road

  • No. 319, Gu Chen Road

  • Shengzhai Village, Gucun Town

  • No. 80, Dahua 2nd Road

  • Huma Second Village

  • Lane 135, Hulin Road

  • Lane 1681, Hualing Road

  • Lane 400, Juquan Street

  • Lane 455, Dahua Road

  • Lane 1609, Jutai Road

  • Lane 311, Shapu Road

  • Lane 1900, Hualing Road

  • Twelve Room Road

  • Lane 3463, Taihe West Road

  • Lane 81, Yongshun Road

  • 2699 Friendship Road

  • 864 Xinhu Road

  • 868 Changjiang Road

  • Lane 1318, Changlin Road

Minhang District:

  • Lane 30, Lane 2465, Qixin Road

  • Huacao New Village

  • Lane 1580, Chunshen Road

  • 258 Metropolis Road

  • Lane 3318, Beizhai Road

  • 800 Dongchuan Road

  • East Wind Village

  • Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

  • Lane 201, Jianchuan Road

  • Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory

  • Lane 1399, Huaning Road

  • 460 Pule Road

  • Lane 1108, Lianhua South Road

  • Meilong Second Village

  • Lane 558, Jinping Road

  • Lane 2200, Yinchun Road

  • Minjian Village

  • Lane 2688, Yindu Road

  • Lane 135, Shenbei Road

  • Lane 425, Pule Road

  • Lane 58, Mingdu Road

  • Lane 2000, Beizhai Road

  • Lane 200, Jianghan Road

  • Lane 6780, Humin Road

Jiading District:

  • Lane 6, Wensu Road

  • 267 Chongjiao Road

  • Lane 213, Chengzhong Road

  • Lane 39, Wensu Road

  • 45 Wensu Road

  • 64 Jianhua Road

  • Lane 742, Jingyuan Road

  • Lane 1099, Jingyuan Road

  • Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

  • Lane 333, Haibo Road

  • Lane 58, Haichuan Road

  • Lane 328, Huajiang Branch Road

  • Lane 98, Linxia Road

  • Lane 1357, Fanglin Road

  • Lane 1855, Chengliu Middle Road

  • Lane 478, Nanxin Road

  • Lane 128, Shenxu Road

  • No. 101, People's Street, Loutang

  • No. 48, Xiaodong Street, Loutang

  • 2173 Xinghua Road

  • Loudong Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

  • Sanli Village

  • Lounan Village

  • battle village

  • Lianqun Village, Anting Town

  • Wusi Village, Jiangqiao Town

  • Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

  • Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

  • Zhenxin Street Fengzhuang Second Village

Jinshan District:

  • Lane 1998, Longxuan Road

  • Lane 1200, Banqiao East Road

  • Lane 318, Beitai Road

  • No. 1709 Banqiao West Road

  • No. 1709 Banqiao West Road

  • Lane 1998, Longxuan Road

  • 211 Fengyang Road

  • Guijing Village

  • Lane 1429, Xijing Road

  • Lane 1517, Mengshan Road

  • Lane 500, Haisheng Road

  • Guijing Village

  • Lane 999, Longyu Road

  • Lane 436, Jinlong New Street

  • Lane 436, Jinlong New Street

  • Lane 436, Jinlong New Street

  • Dry Lane and Creek Park

Songjiang District:

  • Lane 299, Grandmajing Road

  • Lane 759, Gulou Highway

  • 555 Longyuan Road

  • Lane 50, Jinbaihua Road

  • Lane 279, Shenbang Road

  • Lane 888, Xinlang Road

  • Lane 248, Daguantang Road

Qingpu District:

  • Lane 58, Longlian Road

  • 1655 Xinfu Middle Road

  • Lane 8300, Yinggang East Road

  • No. 3488 Beiqing Road

  • Lane 189, Huaji Road

  • Lane 233, Xinfeng South Road

  • 1085 Huaying Road

  • Lane 129, Qingsong Road

  • On the Mojiaxu Pond

  • No. 6161 Waiqingsong Road

  • No. 2095, Huqingping Road

Fengxian District:

  • Lane 105, Xiuyun Road, Jinhui Town

  • Lane 18, Fulan Road, Xidu Street

  • Hengqiao Village, Situan Town

  • No. 456, Touqiao East Road, Fengcheng Town

  • Lane 1118, Xizha Road, Xidu Street

  • Nandu Village, Xidu Street

Chongming District:

  • No cases

There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

  • No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Road, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

  • 920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

  • Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

  • 9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

  • Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

  • 1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

  • 1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

  • 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

  • 1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

READ MORE: No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

READ MORE: Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

At the time of publication, China has identified 23 high-risk areas and 392 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Imprisonment and Fines for Refusing a COVID-19 Test

Imprisonment and Fines for Refusing a COVID-19 Test

Citizens in Shenzhen could face imprisonment for refusing to take a COVID-19 test.

Shanghai Reports 260 Local COVID-19 Cases, 155 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 260 Local COVID-19 Cases, 155 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has 11 medium-risk areas.

Shanghai Reports 158 Local COVID-19 Cases, 85 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 158 Local COVID-19 Cases, 85 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has 10 medium-risk areas.

Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

The latest outbreak might have a silver lining.

Shanghai Reports 222 Local COVID-19 Cases, 74 Not in Quarantine

Two more areas in Shanghai were also elevated to medium-risk, taking the city total to 11.

Shanghai Reports 202 Local COVID-19 Cases, 62 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has nine medium-risk areas.

Shanghai Reports 244 Local COVID-19 Cases, 68 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has nine medium-risk areas.

Shanghai Reports 139 Local COVID-19 Cases, 32 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has 10 medium-risk areas.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

Tens of Thousands Locked in Pazhou After Close Contact Forges Green Health Code

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Reports 374 Local COVID-19 Cases, 192 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 374 Local COVID-19 Cases, 192 Not in Quarantine

Imprisonment and Fines for Refusing a COVID-19 Test

Imprisonment and Fines for Refusing a COVID-19 Test

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

Further Travel Restrictions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan

Further Travel Restrictions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan

Presidents Xi and Biden to Meet on Friday

Presidents Xi and Biden to Meet on Friday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives