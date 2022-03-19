Shanghai Reports 374 Local COVID-19 Cases, 192 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 366 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, March 19.

The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.

Of the eight local cases, four tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while four tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 366 asymptomatic cases, 178 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 188 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those four previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:

2 in Pudong New Area

1 in Jinshan District



1 in Xuhui District

Those 188 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:

33 in Jiading District

29 in Pudong New Area

22 in Minhang District

22 in Xuhui District



15 in Qingpu District

9 in Baoshan District

9 in Huangpu District

9 in Putuo District

8 in Jinshan District

7 in Hongkou District

6 in Fengxian District

5 in Changning District

5 in Songjiang District

5 in Yangpu District

4 in Jing'an District



Addresses where cases were confirmed, broken down by district, are as follows.

Pudong New Area:

Lane 5020, Sansan Highway

Lane 3520, Shangnan Road

Lane 1077, Beiai Road

Lane 1433, Cai Lun Road

Lane 168, Qi'ai Road

Lane 50, Dingshui Road

Lane 835, Xinde Road

Lane 1668, East Huaxia Road

Lane 251, Fangxin Road

Lane 635, Pusan Road

Jiangdong Branch Road Nanxiang Bay

Lane 1118, Guanhai Road

Lane 200, Luyun Road

Wu's House, South Village, Yanglian Road

Lane 81, Magnolia Road

Lane 999, Bohua Road

Lane 595, Yongtai Road

Lane 200, Boshan Road

Lane 101, Ruihe Road

Lane 734, Nanlin Road

Lane 24, Hua'an Road

Lane 88, Jin'an East Road

Lane 501, Pudong Avenue

Lane 1533, Renmin West Road

Lane 1636, Qishan Road

Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road

Lane 210, Zaozhuang Road

Lane 1221, Jinqiao Road

Lane 835, Yunshan Road

Lane 811, Boshan East Road

Lane 191, Longju Road

Lane 2600, Gongwei Road

Lane 2400, Gongle Road

818 Chengnan Road

Lane 73, Tingxie Road

Lane 215, Yingxun Road

Lane 1205, Tingyue Road

Lane 60, Gongming Road

Lane 1058, Xinde Road

10 Xiupu Road

Lane 455, Nanyuan Road

No. 10 East Garden, Rainbow Courtyard

Lane 150, Xingtai Road

Lane 58, Dongbo Road

Lane 135, Liubu Road

12 Liushan Road

Li's house in Lianqin Village

Lane 94, Shibo Avenue

51 Shangnan Road

Lane 1728, Chengshan Road

Lane 551, Laoshan Road

Lane 1700, Qishan Road

Lane 99, Hechi Road

Lane 75, Yiyuan Road

Lane 1555, Qishan Road

No. 1 Longju Road

Lane 150, Longju Road

Lane 585, Dongbo Road

Lane 3060, Gaoke West Road

333 Lvlin Road

Lane 1399, Lingyan South Road

Huangpu District:

Lane 721, Luban Road

Lane 225, Danshui Road

Lane 368, Henan South Road

Lane 486, Xietu Road

Lane 89, Huaihai East Road

138 Guangdong Road

Lane 39, Wuliqiao Road

Lane 398, Henan South Road

Lane 477, Xinchang Road

Lane 1887, Zhongshan South Road

Lane 80, Xie Di Road

Xuhui District:

Lane 99, Hongcao South Road

Longnan Five Villages

Lane 930, Luoxiu Road

Lane 2518, Longhua Road

Lane 47, Guilin West Street

Lane 450, Damuqiao Road

Lane 4, Hunan Road

Lane 698, Hongmei South Road

Lane 2588, Longwu Road

Thirteen Villages of Tianlin

Huicheng Second Village

Lane 1068, Old Humin Road

No. 1, Huaji Road, North 2

Lane 251, Caoxi Road

Lane 1717, Longwu Road

East An Village

Lane 425, Longzhou Road

Lane 451, Baise Road

Sunhui Village

No. 901, Old Humin Road

Lane 1175, Luoxiu Road

887 Luoxiu Road

Meilong Eleven Village

31 Kaixuan South Road

Lane 555, Longwu Road

Lane 2418, Longwu Road

No. 1191 Tianyaoqiao South Road

Lane 21, Longhua West Road

Meilong Six Villages

Village South Yangtze River

Changning District:



Lane 1038, Huashan Road

No. 1455 Wanhangdu Road

Lane 938, Tianshan Road

Lane 288, Tianshan Road

Lane 900, Maotai Road

Lane 255, Admiralty Road

Putuo District:



Lane 798, Zhenguang Road, Putuo District

Lane 377, Dingbian Road, Putuo District

Lane 21, Pingli Road, Putuo District

Lane 48, Zhenping Road, Putuo District

Lane 311, Guanlong Road, Putuo District

Station New Village, Putuo District

Lane 1717, Xincun Road, Putuo District

Lane 200, Huangling Road, Putuo District

Lane 500, Zhidan Road, Putuo District

Lane 353, Jintang Road, Putuo District

Lane 1881, Xincun Road, Putuo District

Lane 1288, Xikang Road, Putuo District

Lane 994, Changhua Road, Putuo District

Hongkou District:

Lane 810, Yixian Road

Lane 69, Yulin Road

Lane 882, Tianbao Road

Lane 680, Guangzhong Road

Lane 220, Sida Road

Lane 610, Quyang Road

Lane 732, Station North Road

Lane 1906, Sichuan North Road

Lane 1323, Wan'an Road

Lane 115, Changzhong Road

Lane 289, Ouyang Road

Lane 888, Dongdaming Road

Lane 101, Wujiawan Road

Guangling Second Village

Yangpu District:



Lane 15, Guoquan Back Road

Lane 9, Zhengtong Road

Lane 2087, Changyang Road

2028 Kongjiang Road

398 Guoshun Road

Fengcheng Three Villages

Fengcheng Second Village

Baoshan District:



Lane 301, Dahua Road

No. 319, Gu Chen Road

Shengzhai Village, Gucun Town

No. 80, Dahua 2nd Road

Huma Second Village

Lane 135, Hulin Road

Lane 1681, Hualing Road

Lane 400, Juquan Street

Lane 455, Dahua Road

Lane 1609, Jutai Road

Lane 311, Shapu Road

Lane 1900, Hualing Road

Twelve Room Road

Lane 3463, Taihe West Road

Lane 81, Yongshun Road

2699 Friendship Road

864 Xinhu Road

868 Changjiang Road

Lane 1318, Changlin Road

Minhang District:



Lane 30, Lane 2465, Qixin Road

Huacao New Village

Lane 1580, Chunshen Road

258 Metropolis Road

Lane 3318, Beizhai Road

800 Dongchuan Road

East Wind Village

Lane 198, Jianchuan Road

Lane 201, Jianchuan Road

Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory

Lane 1399, Huaning Road

460 Pule Road

Lane 1108, Lianhua South Road

Meilong Second Village

Lane 558, Jinping Road

Lane 2200, Yinchun Road

Minjian Village

Lane 2688, Yindu Road

Lane 135, Shenbei Road

Lane 425, Pule Road

Lane 58, Mingdu Road

Lane 2000, Beizhai Road

Lane 200, Jianghan Road

Lane 6780, Humin Road

Jiading District:



Lane 6, Wensu Road

267 Chongjiao Road

Lane 213, Chengzhong Road

Lane 39, Wensu Road

45 Wensu Road

64 Jianhua Road

Lane 742, Jingyuan Road

Lane 1099, Jingyuan Road

Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road

Lane 333, Haibo Road

Lane 58, Haichuan Road

Lane 328, Huajiang Branch Road

Lane 98, Linxia Road

Lane 1357, Fanglin Road

Lane 1855, Chengliu Middle Road

Lane 478, Nanxin Road

Lane 128, Shenxu Road

No. 101, People's Street, Loutang

No. 48, Xiaodong Street, Loutang

2173 Xinghua Road

Loudong Village, Jiading Industrial Zone

Sanli Village

Lounan Village

battle village

Lianqun Village, Anting Town

Wusi Village, Jiangqiao Town

Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town

Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town

Zhenxin Street Fengzhuang Second Village

Jinshan District:

Lane 1998, Longxuan Road

Lane 1200, Banqiao East Road

Lane 318, Beitai Road

No. 1709 Banqiao West Road

No. 1709 Banqiao West Road

Lane 1998, Longxuan Road

211 Fengyang Road

Guijing Village

Lane 1429, Xijing Road

Lane 1517, Mengshan Road

Lane 500, Haisheng Road

Guijing Village

Lane 999, Longyu Road

Lane 436, Jinlong New Street

Lane 436, Jinlong New Street

Lane 436, Jinlong New Street

Dry Lane and Creek Park

Songjiang District:



Lane 299, Grandmajing Road

Lane 759, Gulou Highway

555 Longyuan Road

Lane 50, Jinbaihua Road

Lane 279, Shenbang Road

Lane 888, Xinlang Road

Lane 248, Daguantang Road

Qingpu District:



Lane 58, Longlian Road

1655 Xinfu Middle Road

Lane 8300, Yinggang East Road

No. 3488 Beiqing Road

Lane 189, Huaji Road

Lane 233, Xinfeng South Road

1085 Huaying Road

Lane 129, Qingsong Road

On the Mojiaxu Pond

No. 6161 Waiqingsong Road

No. 2095, Huqingping Road

Fengxian District:



Lane 105, Xiuyun Road, Jinhui Town

Lane 18, Fulan Road, Xidu Street

Hengqiao Village, Situan Town

No. 456, Touqiao East Road, Fengcheng Town

Lane 1118, Xizha Road, Xidu Street

Nandu Village, Xidu Street

Chongming District:

No cases

There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:



No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Road, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

