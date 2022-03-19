Shanghai Reports 374 Local COVID-19 Cases, 192 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 366 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, March 19.
The numbers come as mass screenings take place across the city, with further rounds of testing of at-risk areas and three days of testing of low-risk areas.
Of the eight local cases, four tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while four tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Of the 366 asymptomatic cases, 178 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 188 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.
Those four previously unquarantined local cases were in the following areas:
2 in Pudong New Area
1 in Jinshan District
1 in Xuhui District
Those 188 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases were in the following areas:
33 in Jiading District
29 in Pudong New Area
22 in Minhang District
22 in Xuhui District
15 in Qingpu District
9 in Baoshan District
9 in Huangpu District
9 in Putuo District
8 in Jinshan District
7 in Hongkou District
6 in Fengxian District
5 in Changning District
5 in Songjiang District
5 in Yangpu District
4 in Jing'an District
Addresses where cases were confirmed, broken down by district, are as follows.
Pudong New Area:
Lane 5020, Sansan Highway
Lane 3520, Shangnan Road
Lane 1077, Beiai Road
Lane 1433, Cai Lun Road
Lane 168, Qi'ai Road
Lane 50, Dingshui Road
Lane 835, Xinde Road
Lane 1668, East Huaxia Road
Lane 251, Fangxin Road
Lane 635, Pusan Road
Jiangdong Branch Road Nanxiang Bay
Lane 1118, Guanhai Road
Lane 200, Luyun Road
Wu's House, South Village, Yanglian Road
Lane 81, Magnolia Road
Lane 999, Bohua Road
Lane 595, Yongtai Road
Lane 200, Boshan Road
Lane 101, Ruihe Road
Lane 734, Nanlin Road
Lane 24, Hua'an Road
Lane 88, Jin'an East Road
Lane 501, Pudong Avenue
Lane 1533, Renmin West Road
Lane 1636, Qishan Road
Lane 399, Zaozhuang Road
Lane 210, Zaozhuang Road
Lane 1221, Jinqiao Road
Lane 835, Yunshan Road
Lane 811, Boshan East Road
Lane 191, Longju Road
Lane 2600, Gongwei Road
Lane 2400, Gongle Road
818 Chengnan Road
Lane 73, Tingxie Road
Lane 215, Yingxun Road
Lane 1205, Tingyue Road
Lane 60, Gongming Road
Lane 1058, Xinde Road
10 Xiupu Road
Lane 455, Nanyuan Road
No. 10 East Garden, Rainbow Courtyard
Lane 150, Xingtai Road
Lane 58, Dongbo Road
Lane 135, Liubu Road
12 Liushan Road
Li's house in Lianqin Village
Lane 94, Shibo Avenue
51 Shangnan Road
Lane 1728, Chengshan Road
Lane 551, Laoshan Road
Lane 1700, Qishan Road
Lane 99, Hechi Road
Lane 75, Yiyuan Road
Lane 1555, Qishan Road
No. 1 Longju Road
Lane 150, Longju Road
Lane 585, Dongbo Road
Lane 3060, Gaoke West Road
333 Lvlin Road
Lane 1399, Lingyan South Road
Huangpu District:
Lane 721, Luban Road
Lane 225, Danshui Road
Lane 368, Henan South Road
Lane 486, Xietu Road
Lane 89, Huaihai East Road
138 Guangdong Road
Lane 39, Wuliqiao Road
Lane 398, Henan South Road
Lane 477, Xinchang Road
Lane 1887, Zhongshan South Road
Lane 80, Xie Di Road
Jing'an District:
Lane 721, Luban Road
Lane 225, Danshui Road
Lane 368, Henan South Road
Lane 486, Xietu Road
Lane 89, Huaihai East Road
138 Guangdong Road
Lane 39, Wuliqiao Road
Lane 398, Henan South Road
Lane 477, Xinchang Road
Lane 1887, Zhongshan South Road
Lane 80, Xie Di Road
Xuhui District:
Lane 99, Hongcao South Road
Longnan Five Villages
Lane 930, Luoxiu Road
Lane 2518, Longhua Road
Lane 47, Guilin West Street
Lane 450, Damuqiao Road
Lane 4, Hunan Road
Lane 698, Hongmei South Road
Lane 2588, Longwu Road
Thirteen Villages of Tianlin
Huicheng Second Village
Lane 1068, Old Humin Road
No. 1, Huaji Road, North 2
Lane 251, Caoxi Road
Lane 1717, Longwu Road
East An Village
Lane 425, Longzhou Road
Lane 451, Baise Road
Sunhui Village
No. 901, Old Humin Road
Lane 1175, Luoxiu Road
887 Luoxiu Road
Meilong Eleven Village
31 Kaixuan South Road
Lane 555, Longwu Road
Lane 2418, Longwu Road
No. 1191 Tianyaoqiao South Road
Lane 21, Longhua West Road
Meilong Six Villages
Village South Yangtze River
Changning District:
Lane 1038, Huashan Road
No. 1455 Wanhangdu Road
Lane 938, Tianshan Road
Lane 288, Tianshan Road
Lane 900, Maotai Road
Lane 255, Admiralty Road
Putuo District:
Lane 798, Zhenguang Road, Putuo District
Lane 377, Dingbian Road, Putuo District
Lane 21, Pingli Road, Putuo District
Lane 48, Zhenping Road, Putuo District
Lane 311, Guanlong Road, Putuo District
Station New Village, Putuo District
Lane 1717, Xincun Road, Putuo District
Lane 200, Huangling Road, Putuo District
Lane 500, Zhidan Road, Putuo District
Lane 353, Jintang Road, Putuo District
Lane 1881, Xincun Road, Putuo District
Lane 1288, Xikang Road, Putuo District
Lane 994, Changhua Road, Putuo District
Hongkou District:
Lane 810, Yixian Road
Lane 69, Yulin Road
Lane 882, Tianbao Road
Lane 680, Guangzhong Road
Lane 220, Sida Road
Lane 610, Quyang Road
Lane 732, Station North Road
Lane 1906, Sichuan North Road
Lane 1323, Wan'an Road
Lane 115, Changzhong Road
Lane 289, Ouyang Road
Lane 888, Dongdaming Road
Lane 101, Wujiawan Road
Guangling Second Village
Yangpu District:
Lane 15, Guoquan Back Road
Lane 9, Zhengtong Road
Lane 2087, Changyang Road
2028 Kongjiang Road
398 Guoshun Road
Fengcheng Three Villages
Fengcheng Second Village
Baoshan District:
Lane 301, Dahua Road
No. 319, Gu Chen Road
Shengzhai Village, Gucun Town
No. 80, Dahua 2nd Road
Huma Second Village
Lane 135, Hulin Road
Lane 1681, Hualing Road
Lane 400, Juquan Street
Lane 455, Dahua Road
Lane 1609, Jutai Road
Lane 311, Shapu Road
Lane 1900, Hualing Road
Twelve Room Road
Lane 3463, Taihe West Road
Lane 81, Yongshun Road
2699 Friendship Road
864 Xinhu Road
868 Changjiang Road
Lane 1318, Changlin Road
Minhang District:
Lane 30, Lane 2465, Qixin Road
Huacao New Village
Lane 1580, Chunshen Road
258 Metropolis Road
Lane 3318, Beizhai Road
800 Dongchuan Road
East Wind Village
Lane 198, Jianchuan Road
Lane 201, Jianchuan Road
Jianchuan Road Comprehensive Service Center Construction Site Dormitory
Lane 1399, Huaning Road
460 Pule Road
Lane 1108, Lianhua South Road
Meilong Second Village
Lane 558, Jinping Road
Lane 2200, Yinchun Road
Minjian Village
Lane 2688, Yindu Road
Lane 135, Shenbei Road
Lane 425, Pule Road
Lane 58, Mingdu Road
Lane 2000, Beizhai Road
Lane 200, Jianghan Road
Lane 6780, Humin Road
Jiading District:
Lane 6, Wensu Road
267 Chongjiao Road
Lane 213, Chengzhong Road
Lane 39, Wensu Road
45 Wensu Road
64 Jianhua Road
Lane 742, Jingyuan Road
Lane 1099, Jingyuan Road
Lane 1118, Jinyuan 1st Road
Lane 333, Haibo Road
Lane 58, Haichuan Road
Lane 328, Huajiang Branch Road
Lane 98, Linxia Road
Lane 1357, Fanglin Road
Lane 1855, Chengliu Middle Road
Lane 478, Nanxin Road
Lane 128, Shenxu Road
No. 101, People's Street, Loutang
No. 48, Xiaodong Street, Loutang
2173 Xinghua Road
Loudong Village, Jiading Industrial Zone
Sanli Village
Lounan Village
battle village
Lianqun Village, Anting Town
Wusi Village, Jiangqiao Town
Xinfeng Village, Nanxiang Town
Tangxingshi Village, Huating Town
Zhenxin Street Fengzhuang Second Village
Jinshan District:
Lane 1998, Longxuan Road
Lane 1200, Banqiao East Road
Lane 318, Beitai Road
No. 1709 Banqiao West Road
No. 1709 Banqiao West Road
Lane 1998, Longxuan Road
211 Fengyang Road
Guijing Village
Lane 1429, Xijing Road
Lane 1517, Mengshan Road
Lane 500, Haisheng Road
Guijing Village
Lane 999, Longyu Road
Lane 436, Jinlong New Street
Lane 436, Jinlong New Street
Lane 436, Jinlong New Street
Dry Lane and Creek Park
Songjiang District:
Lane 299, Grandmajing Road
Lane 759, Gulou Highway
555 Longyuan Road
Lane 50, Jinbaihua Road
Lane 279, Shenbang Road
Lane 888, Xinlang Road
Lane 248, Daguantang Road
Qingpu District:
Lane 58, Longlian Road
1655 Xinfu Middle Road
Lane 8300, Yinggang East Road
No. 3488 Beiqing Road
Lane 189, Huaji Road
Lane 233, Xinfeng South Road
1085 Huaying Road
Lane 129, Qingsong Road
On the Mojiaxu Pond
No. 6161 Waiqingsong Road
No. 2095, Huqingping Road
Fengxian District:
Lane 105, Xiuyun Road, Jinhui Town
Lane 18, Fulan Road, Xidu Street
Hengqiao Village, Situan Town
No. 456, Touqiao East Road, Fengcheng Town
Lane 1118, Xizha Road, Xidu Street
Nandu Village, Xidu Street
Chongming District:
No cases
There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai:
No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Road, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District
920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area
Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District
9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District
Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District
1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District
1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District
281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area
233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District
1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District
The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.
A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.
As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.
The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.
Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.
All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.
Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.
The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.
Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.
No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.
Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.
And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.
