  1. home
  2. Articles

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

By Lars James Hamer, March 18, 2022

0 0

On March 11, China announced that the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration would implement further regulations on the e-cigarette industry in the country.

Starting on May 1, 2022, sales and trading management regulations will come into effect, banning the sale of flavored vapes. Outlets will also be prohibited from being established near schools.

The new regulations are an amendment to those originally brought in on December 2, 2021. The most significant change is the prohibition of sales of different flavors. When the regulations take effect, consumers will only be able to buy tobacco flavored products.

Sixth Tone reported that several e-cigarette outlets in Shanghai have already sold out of popular flavors such as cola and grape as users rush to stock up. 

The article by Sixth Tone also states that China has over 1,500 manufacturers of vape products supplying to over 5 million people. 

E-cigarette sales in the country reached RMB19.7 billion in 2021.

In November 2021, China announced that vapes and related products would be subject to the same laws and regulations as tobacco products. 

On December 2, China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration published a draft of the Administrative Measures for E-Cigarettes, which have since been amended to the regulations announced on March 11. 

However, industry experts have warned that strict regulations on e-cigarettes could drive users towards regular cigarettes, which are much more harmful to health. 

Samuel Clegg, a British national living in Guangzhou, told That’s he would “consider giving up vaping altogether and just smoke regular cigarettes.”

Clegg went on to say the taste of tobacco-flavored vapes is worse than that of cigarettes.  

In 2019, Truth Initiative released a report that showed that 97% of people who vape use flavored e-cigarettes.

The FDA has warned that vaping can lead to lung disease,injury and seizures and other neurological symptoms. There have also been cases of the e-cigarettes themselves overheating and causing fires and explosions.

Relx is China’s largest e-cigarette outlet. The Shenzhen based business has popular flavors such as 'Berry,' 'Drunk Grape' and 'Ice Cola'. 

READ MORE: How This Chinese E-Cigarette Brand is Vaporizing the Competition

[Image via Wikimedia]

e-cigarettes vape culture vapes

more news

'Sissy Men' Targeted in Pop Culture Crackdown in China

'Sissy Men' Targeted in Pop Culture Crackdown in China

The report by the regulator stated that the “sissy man image” in the film industry has led to a societal problem.

Jamaican Embassy in China Talks Jerk Sauce, Basketball and More

Jamaican Embassy in China Talks Jerk Sauce, Basketball and More

That's spoke with the Jamaican Embassy about their recent efforts to promote the country's products and services.

Immersive Optical Illusions at Leandro Erlich Shenzhen Exhibit

Immersive Optical Illusions at Leandro Erlich Shenzhen Exhibit

‘The Confines of the Great Void’ is on now until November 7.

Congratulations to the Winners of Our Chinese Culture Survey

Last month, we called on all of our awesome readers around China to help us provide a better reading experience.

WIN! Take a Chinese Culture Questionnaire and Earn a Free Dinner

Win a free dining voucher by taking our short Chinese culture survey.

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

Staying in China for CNY? Here's what to expect.

Is this 'Respectful Refresh' of Mahjong Cultural Appropriation?

Yes, customized game sets are not new, but the narrative and lack of consultation with those with Chinese ancestry has raised ire.

Death of Tech Worker Renews Concerns Over '996' Work Culture

While the cause of death is still unknown, Chinese netizens have criticized the company for mishandling the incident.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

Tens of Thousands Locked in Pazhou After Close Contact Forges Green Health Code

Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

Shanghai Reports 169 Local COVID-19 Cases, 47 Not in Quarantine

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Imprisonment and Fines for Refusing a COVID-19 Test

Imprisonment and Fines for Refusing a COVID-19 Test

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

Further Travel Restrictions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan

Further Travel Restrictions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan

Presidents Xi and Biden to Meet on Friday

Presidents Xi and Biden to Meet on Friday

An Innovative College for Tomorrow’s Students

An Innovative College for Tomorrow’s Students

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives