Further Travel Restrictions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan

Guangzhou Railway Group announced on March 16, that trains from Guangzhou to Shenzhen and Dongguan will be suspended until March 20. Shenzhen has also banned nonessential vehicles from the road in four districts.

Passengers can apply for a refund on already purchased tickets at the ticket office or online.

It was previously announced on March 15 that train services from Guangzhou railway stations would operate at a reduced number in an attempt to restrict passenger flow.

The resumption of normal train services will ultimately be dependent on the control of the pandemic situation in local areas.

The Shenzhen districts of Futian, Longhua, Longgang and Pingshan have prohibited nonessential vehicles from operating. The ban will remain in place until Sunday, March 20, the same day that the lockdown in Shenzhen is supposed to be lifted.

However, the lifting of lockdown measures will only come into effect if local governments decide it is safe to do so.

Currently, only vehicles employed for COVID-19 prevention and control and emergency services are allowed to take to the streets.

Taxi drivers in Shenzhen are being employed to escort delivery drivers from across the Hong Kong border, Sixth Tone reports.

The measures are to ensure that delivery drivers returning from Hong Kong follow predetermined routes, avoid unplanned stops and don’t come into contact with residents.

Truck drivers are allowed to travel between Hong Kong and Shenzhen without quarantining. However, they need to follow strict travel routes and a rigorous COVID-19 test schedule.

Since Sunday, 17 drivers from Hong Kong to Shenzhen have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over 8,000 vehicles are employed in the transportation of food, medicine and other supplies between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Taxis that escort vehicles from Hong Kong are labeled “cross-border transportation escorts,” and are prohibited from picking up passengers. If a cross-border taxi picks up a passenger they could be fined RMB500.

