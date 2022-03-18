Shanghai Reports 260 Local COVID-19 Cases, 155 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 203 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, March 18.

Of the 57 local cases, two tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 55 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 203 asymptomatic cases, 103 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 100 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those 55 previously unquarantined local cases are as follows:

Male, 37 years old, living in Lane 205, Qinghe Lu, Jiading District

Male, 13 years old, living in Lane 1681, Hualing Lu, Baoshan District

Male, 30 years old, living in Lane 353, Jintang Lu, Putuo District

Male, 23 years old, living in Lane 2418, Longwu Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 43 years old, living in Lane 250, Lingling Lu Xuhui District

Male, 67 years old, living in Lane 555, Longwu Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 24 years old, living at 948 Wanrong Lu, Jing'an District

Female, 37 years old, living in Lane 999, Jutai Lu, Baoshan District

Male, 53 years old, living in Changqiao Seven Village, Xuhui District

Male, 37 years old, living in Lane 170, Pingjiang Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 37 years old, living at 280 Caoxi Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 28 years old, living in Yongde Community, Longwu Road, Minhang District

Male, 37 years old, living in Lane 665, Pule Lu, Minhang District

Male, 54 years old, living in the first village of Dong'an, Xuhui District

Male, 38 years old, living at 631 Lingling Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 30 years old, living in Lane 869, Dahua Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 57 years old, living in Lane 1030 Zhenhua Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 61 years old, living in Lane 688, Xizang Nan Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 43 years old, living in Lane 500, Huanzhen Bei Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 44 years old, living in Lane 399, Zaozhuang Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 30 years old, living in Tuanxin Village, Pudong New Area

Male, 48 years old, living at 53 Xinyi Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 12 years old, living in the eastern suburbs of Jinxiu, Pudong New Area

Male, 31 years old, living in Tianhua'an Village, Pudong New Area

Male, 27 years old, living at 783 Huangpi Nan Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 13 years old, living in Lane 588, Hesha Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 53 years old, living in Lane 181, Jinan Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 33 years old, living in the upstream village of Pudong New Area

Male, 39 years old, living in Lane 680, Guangzhong Lu, Hongkou District

Female, 82 years old, living in Lane 124, Miaojing Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 12 years old, living in Jianguang Village, Pudong New Area

Male, 26 years old, living in Lane 288, Shengrong Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 21 years old, living in Lane 75, Chuangxin Xi Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 78 years old, living in Lane 128, Renmin Xi Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 11 years old, living in Lane 1036, East Huaxia Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 12 years old, living in Lane 860, East Huaxia Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 11 years old, living in Lane 1152, East Huaxia Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 50 years old, living in Lane 688, Hesha Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 38 years old, living in Lane 1358, Zhongshan Nan Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 33 years old, living in Yangzheng House in the central village of Pudong New Area

Female, 28 years old, living in Sancun, Dezhou, Pudong New Area

Male, 39 years old, living in Shaocun Village, Pudong New Area

Male, 13 years old, living in Lane 1317, Shangcheng Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 48 years old, living at 28 Back Street, Manufacturing Bureau Road, Huangpu District

Male, 49 years old, living in Lane 515, Xujiahui Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 9 years old, living in Lane 515, Xujiahui Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 44 years old, living in Wusi Village, Jiangqiao Mansion, Jiading District

Female, 40 years old, living in Lane 1118, Jinyuan Yi Lu, Jiading District

Male, 45 years old, living at No. 580 Pudong Dadao, Pudong New Area

Female, 33 years old, living in Lane 151, Guanyue Xi Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 13 years old, living in Lane 835, Xinde Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 49 years old, living in Dongfeng Village, Minhang District

Male, 46 years old, lives in Lane 1118, Jinyuan Yi Lu, Jiading District

Male, 17 years old, living in Lane 1118, Jinyuan Yi Lu, Jiading District

Male, 80 years old, living in Longbo Apartment in Pudong New Area

Those 100 previously unquarantined asymptomatic cases are as follows:

Male, 62 years old, lives in the dormitory opposite the construction site, 267, Chongjiao Road, Jiading District

Male, 72 years old, living in Lane 50, Wensu Lu, Jiading District

Male, 53 years old, living in Lane 1050, Jiamei Lu, Jiading District

Female, 33 years old, living in Lane 650, Yangqu Lu, Jing'an District

Male, 39 years old, living in Lane 3511, Taihe Xi Lu, Baoshan District

Male, 36 years old, living in Lane 135, Shenbei Lu, Minhang District

Male, 52 years old, living at 2 Fanghe Lu, Minhang District

Male, 46 years old, lives at 2 Fanghe Lu, Minhang District

Male, 51 years old, living at 2 Fanghe Lu, Minhang District

Male, 32 years old, living at 365 Hewang Lu, Jiading District

Female, 44 years old, living in Lane 1339, Luoxiu Lu, Minhang District

Female, 26 years old, living in Lane 58, Zhuyun Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 40 years old, living in Lane 15, Guilin Xi Jie, Xuhui District

Male, 35 years old, living in Yangjiaxiang Village, Minhang District

Female, 36 years old, living at 85 Hancun Lu, Nanqiao, Fengxian District

Male, 38 years old, living in Lane 600, Liuzhou Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 40 years old, living in Lane 600, Liuzhou Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 59 years old, living in Lane 1001, Qiuzhu Lu, Jiading District

Female, 19 years old, living in Baiyu New Village, Putuo District

Female, 67 years old, living in Lane 555, Longwu Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 25 years old, living in the western living area of Chongming District

Male, 27 years old, living in Lane 47, Guilin Xi Jie, Xuhui District

Female, 33 years old, living in the dormitory of Changzheng Jinjiang Industrial Park in Putuo District

Male, 73 years old, living in Lane 1290, Laohumin Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 53 years old, living in the tenth village of Meilong, Xuhui District

Male, 28 years old, living at 977 Hongqiao Lu, Changning District

Female, 65 years old, living at 770 Nanjing Xi Lu, Jing'an District

Female, 50 years old, living in Lane 188, Yihuayuan Lu, Baoshan District

Male, 14 years old, living in Lane 99, Guilin Ding Jie, Xuhui District

Female, 6 years old, living in Lane 60, Pujian Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 37 years old, living in Lane 50, Dongquan Road, Xuhui District

Male, 41 years old, living in Lane 452, Longyin Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 47 years old, living in Jidong Village, Minhang District

Male, 45 years old, living at 1977 Xinzhu Lu, Minhang District

Female, 74 years old, living in Lane 450, Damuqiao Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 63 years old, living in Lane 1565, Longhao Lu, Jinshan District

Female, 70 years old, living at 45 Wensu Lu, Jiading District

Male, 1 year old, living at 45 Wensu Lu, Jiading District

Male, 59 years old, living at 45 Wensu Lu, Jiading District

Female, 30 years old, living in Taoyuan Community, Jiading District

Male, 31 years old, living in Taoyuan Community, Jiading District

Female, 37 years old, living in Lane 300, Meiyuan Lu, Jiading District

Female, 52 years old, living in Fighting Village, Jiading District

Female, 70 years old, living in Taoyuan Community, Jiading District

Male, 74 years old, living in Taoyuan Community, Jiading District

Male, 76 years old, living in Lane 677, Huajiang Branch Road, Jiading District

Female, 43 years old, living in Lane 60, Jiatao Lu, Jiading District

Male, 41 years old, living at 385, Guangling Er Lu, Hongkou District

Male, 35 years old, living at 70 Yongxing Xiaoma Lu, Jing'an District

Male, 35 years old, living in Lane 1288, Xikang Lu, Putuo District

Male, 58 years old, living in Lane 2, Shangda Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 1 year old, living in Lane 149, Yongnian Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 56 years old, living in Lane 149, Yongnian Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 55 years old, living at 590 Shunchang Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 61 years old, living in Lane 550, Shunchang Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 60 years old, living in Lane 550, Shunchang Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 50 years old, living in Lane 550, Shunchang Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 70 years old, living at 600 Shunchang Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 73 years old, living in Lane 550, Shunchang Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 55 years old, living at 783 Huangpi South Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 63 years old, living in Lane 39, Wensu Lu, Jiading District

Female, 26 years old, living in Lane 651, Tingzhi Lu, Songjiang District

Female, 53 years old, living in Lane 406, Huafa Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 52 years old, living in Lane 259, Tiandeng Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 14 years old, living in Lane 201, Guilin Xi Jie, Xuhui District

Male, 39 years old, living in Lane 1717, Longwu Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 34 years old, living in Lane 1036, Huamao Lu, Minhang District

Male, 4 years old, living in Lane 4, Hunan Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 8 years old, living in Lane 2200, Yinchun Lu, Minhang District

Male, 39 years old, living in Lane 105, Kangjian Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 42 years old, living in Lane 100, Pujie Lu, Minhang District

Female, 23 years old, living in the second village of Qinchunyuan, Shengfan, Minhang District

Male, 21 years old, living at 2 Fanghe Lu, Minhang District

Male, 19 years old, living at 2 Fanghe Lu, Minhang District

Female, 19 years old, living in Lane 1030, Zhenhua Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 35 years old, living at 4 Jiande Lu, Huangpu District,

Male, 77 years old, living in Mengdong Village, Chongming District

Female, 74 years old, living in Mengdong Village, Chongming District

Male, 34 years old, living in Lane 247, Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 60 years old, living at 517 Wanping Na Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 13 years old, living at 1 Longju Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 12 years old, living in Lane 1152, Huaxia Dong Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 50 years old, living in Jiangqiao Wusi Village, Jiading District

Male, 12 years old, living in Lane 1668, Huaxia Dong Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 14 years old, living in Lane 789, Xincun Lu, Baoshan District

Male, 45 years old, living at 655 Qihua Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 56 years old, living in Jiangqiao Wusi Village, Jiading District

Female, 17 years old, living in Guanghui Village, Pudong New Area

Female, 36 years old, living in Lane 88, Jiayong Lu, Jiading District

Male, 24 years old, living at 555, Jinyuan Yi Lu, Jiading District

Male, 64 years old, living in Jiangqiao Wusi Village, Jiading District

Male, 10 years old, living in Lane 39, Wensu Lu, Jiading District

Male, 14 years old, living at 548 Loutang Lu, Jiading District

Female, 36 years old, living in Lane 1331, Xinfu Middle Road, Qingpu District

Female, 63 years old, living in Jiangqiao Wusi Village, Jiading District

Male, 47 years old, living in Guangming Village, Pudong New Area

Female, 66 years old, living in Lane 801, Linxia Lu, Jiading District

Male, 45 years old, living in Lane 801, Linxia Lu, Jiading District

Male, 26 years old, living in Lane 247, Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 29 years old, living in Lane 450, Damuqiao Lu, Xuhui District

One more area in Shanghai was also elevated to medium-risk:

No. 20, Lane 612, Shunchang Road, Dapuqiao Jie, Huangpu District

There are currently 11 medium-risk areas in Shanghai. The other 10 are as follows:



920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

And, while the current COVID-19 numbers are bad news, a number of signs during the current outbreak suggest that it could represent a turning point regarding how China deals with the virus.

At the time of publication, China has identified 23 high-risk areas and 360 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]