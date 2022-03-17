Imprisonment and Fines for Refusing a COVID-19 Test

People in Shenzhen who refuse to take a COVID-19 test could be fined RMB200-1000 and face 5 to 10 days detention and a maximum of seven years in prison, Caixin reports.

Regulations of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone on Emergency Response to Public Health Emergencies stated: “Causing the transmission of the novel coronavirus or posing a serious risk of transmission may be suspected of violating Article 330 of the Criminal Law of the PRC and constitute a nuisance to infectious diseases.”

“Crimes against prevention and control shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of no more than three years or criminal detention. If the consequences are especially serious, the offender shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of no less than three years but not more than seven years.”

Unlawful acts refer to refusing to comply with COVID-19 regulations in the city, such as breaking quarantine and lockdown rules and not taking a nucleic acid test.

From March 14-20, residents in the city of Shenzhen will complete three rounds of nucleic acid testing.

The laws come as a welcome reminder. Last week a Shenzhen resident forged a green health code to attend an exhibition in Guangzhou, forcing tens of thousands of people to be locked inside the exhibtion center for hours.

South China Morning Post reported that the deputy director of the Shenzhen Transport Bureau, Xu Wei said that Shenzhen had punished 882 truck drivers who violated COVID-19 prevention rules.



Delivery drivers crossing the border between Hong Kong and Shenzhen are free from quarantine restrictions but must provide a negative nucleic acid test and stick to a strict testing schedule.

However, as China deals with its worse outbreak of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in Wuhan in 2020, there are positive signs that the country is considering a shift in strategy.

[Cover image via Weibo@每日数码科技杂谈]