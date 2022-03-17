Shanghai Reports 158 Local COVID-19 Cases, 85 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 150 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, March 17.

Of the 158 cases reported, 11 of the asymptomatic cases had previously been reported yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, March 16.

Of the eight local cases, two tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; one was converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; and five tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 150 asymptomatic cases, 69 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; one was converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; and 80 (69 previously unreported, 11 reported on March 16) tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those five local cases are as follows:

Male, 38 years old, living in the construction site dormitory opposite 267 Chongjiao Lu, Jiading District

Female, 78 years old, living in Taoyuan New Village, Jiading District

Male, 52 years old, living in Taoyuan New Village, Jiading District

Male, 47 years old, living in the construction site dormitory opposite 267 Chongjiao Lu, Jiading District

Female, 14 years old, living in Lane 11, Guilin Xi Jie, Xuhui District

Those 69 asymptomatic cases newly reported this morning are as follows:

Male, 53 years old, living at 1760 Guozhan Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 47 years old, living in Lane 630 Yongtai Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 69 years old, living in Lane 780, Wulian Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 45 years old, living in Lianjun Village, Jiading District

Male, 40 years old, living in Lane 118, Zhengtong Lu, Yangpu District

Female, 39 years old, living at 1209, Kongjiang Lu, Yangpu District

Female, 43 years old, living in Lane 1199, Wanrong Lu, Jing'an District

Female, 13 years old, living in Lianqin Village, Pudong New Area

Female, 29 years old, living at 365 Hewang Lu, Jiading District

Male, 84 years old, living in Taoyuan New Village, Jiading District

Male, 72 years old, living in Lane 1333, Huishan Lu, Jiading District

Female, 70 years old, living in Lane 1333, Huishan Lu, Jiading District

Male, 89 years old, living in Taoyuan New Village, Jiading District

Female, 55 years old, living in Taoyuan Community, Jiading District

Male, 90 years old, living in Taoyuan New Village, Jiading District

Male, 72 years old, living in Taoyuan New Village, Jiading District

Female, 18 years old, living in Taoyuan New Village, Jiading District

Female, 46 years old, living in Taoyuan New Village, Jiading District

Male, 78 years old, living at 45 Wensu Lu, Jiading District

Male, 60 years old, living in Lane 888, Baoshan Lu, Hongkou District

Female, 38 years old, living in Lane 288, Yixian Lu Hongkou District

Male, 41 years old, living in Lane 904, Quxi Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 71 years old, living in the sixth village of Donggou, Pudong New Area

Female, 47 years old, living in Weishan New Village, Pudong New Area

Male, 53 years old, living in Lane 505, Jujin Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 48 years old, living at 1 Longdong Dadao, Pudong New Area

Male, 34 years old, living in Lane 366, Sunhuan Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 6 years old, living in Lane 788, Xuanzhen Dong Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 75 years old, living in Lane 60, Pujian Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 38 years old, living in Lane 433, Xinxing Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 51 years old, living in Lane 588, Ximen Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 54 years old, living in Sizao Village, Pudong New Area

Female, 11 years old, living in Lane 1288, Pushen Lu, Minhang District

Female, 29 years old, living in Lane 960, Tingyue Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 20 years old, living in Lane 280, Huatuo Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 40 years old, living at 27 Chuanchang Jie, Pudong New Area

Female, 34 years old, living in Lane 105, Hejia Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 27 years old, living at 681 Xincun Lu, Baoshan District

Male, 25 years old, living at 681 Xincun Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 33 years old, lives in Tian An Haoyuan, Lane 3333, Hongxin Lu, Minhang District

Male, 40 years old, living in Lane 80, Tanjiaqiao Lu, Jing'an District

Male, 61 years old, living in Lane 377, Dingbian Lu, Putuo District

Male, 23 years old, living in the first village of Linyi, Pudong New Area

Female, 49 years old, living at No. 158 Jinxian Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 44 years old, living at 258 Fangcao Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 19 years old, living at 1906 Sichuan Bei Lu, Hongkou District

Male, 33 years old, living in Qiantang Village, Pudong New Area

Male, 51 years old, living in Lane 668 of Jiaxin Gonglu

Female, 39 years old, living at 763 Loutang Lu, Jiading District

Male, 23 years old, lives in the dormitory opposite the construction site, 267 Chongjiao Road, Jiading District

Male, 30 years old, living in Lane 850, Tacheng Lu, Jiading District

Male, 59 years old, living in Chenzhou Village, Jiading District

Male, 53 years old, lives in the dormitory opposite the construction site, 267 Chongjiao Road, Jiading District

Male, 50 years old, lives in the dormitory opposite the construction site, 267 Chongjiao Road, Jiading District

Female, 36 years old, living in Lane 135, Shenbei Lu, Minhang District

Asymptomatic infected person 137, female, 35 years old, living in Lane 51, Lianqing Lu, Minhang District

Female, 38 years old, living in Lane 2200, Yinchun Lu, Minhang District

Male, 43 years old, living in Lane 89, Julian Lu, Baoshan District

Male, 53 years old, living at 280 Humin Lu, Minhang District

Female, 11 years old, living in Lane 111, Yexiang Lu, Minhang District

Male, 12 years old, living in Lane 1728, Hongmei Nan Lu, Minhang District

Male, 11 years old, living in Lane 111, Yexiang Lu, Minhang District

Asymptomatic infected person 144, female, 45 years old, living in Gumeiqi Village, Minhang District

Male, 55 years old, living in Jiangnan Village, Xuhui District

Female, 23 years old, living at No. 101 B, Longhua Xi Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 36 years old, living in Tianlin Shisan Village, Xuhui District

Female, 20 years old, living at 231 Lingling Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 56 years old, living in the tenth village of Meilong, Xuhui District

Male, 50 years old, living in Lane 543, Zhijiang Xi Lu, Jing'an District

Those 11 asymptomatic cases previously reported on March 16 are as follows:

Female, 25 years old, living in Songnan No. 4 Village, Baoshan District

Female, 50 years old, living in Lane 168, Yunxi Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 5 years old, living at No. 197 Xietu Dong Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 31 years old, living at No. 197 Xietu Dong Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 50 years old, living at No. 197 Xietu Dong Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 36 years old, living in Lane 50, Jingxiu Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 46 years old, living in Lane 336, Heyou Lu, Jiading District

Male, 60 years old, living in Lane 365, Hewang Lu, Jiading District

Female, 35 years old, living at No. 70 Huayang Lu, Changning District

Male, 36 years old, living at No. 977 Hongqiao Lu, Changning District

Female, 54 years old, living in Lane 2823, Jinshajiang Lu, Jiading District

As of midnight, Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District was downgraded from a medium-risk area to a low-risk area.

There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai. They are as follows:

920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has vowed to resist a citywide lockdown, instead electing to designate key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

