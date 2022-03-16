Shanghai Reports 222 Local COVID-19 Cases, 74 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 216 local asymptomatic cases today, Wednesday, March 16.

Five locally transmitted cases and 197 local asymptomatic cases were reported this morning, followed by one locally transmitted case and 19 local asymptomatic cases this afternoon.



Of the 222 cases reported, four of the locally transmitted cases and 101 of the asymptomatic cases had previously been reported yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, March 15.



Of the six local cases, four tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; one was converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; and one (previously reported on March 15) tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 216 asymptomatic cases, 142 tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; one was discovered as returnee from another province; and 73 (38 previously unreported, 35 reported on March 15) tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those 38 asymptomatic cases newly reported today are as follows:

Female, 25 years old, living in Songnan No. 4 Village, Baoshan District

Female, 50 years old, living in Lane 168, Yunxi Lu, Baoshan District



Female, 5 years old, living at No. 197 Xietu Dong Lu, Huangpu District



Female, 31 years old, living at No. 197 Xietu Dong Lu, Huangpu District



Female, 50 years old, living at No. 197 Xietu Dong Lu, Huangpu District



Female, 36 years old, living in Lane 50, Jingxiu Lu, Huangpu District



Female, 46 years old, living in Lane 336, Heyou Lu, Jiading District



Male, 60 years old, living in Lane 365, Hewang Lu, Jiading District



Female, 35 years old, living at No. 70 Huayang Lu, Changning District



Male, 36 years old, living at No. 977 Hongqiao Lu, Changning District



Female, 54 years old, living in Lane 2823, Jinshajiang Lu, Jiading District

Male, 60 years old, living in Lane 26, Sinan Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 17 years old, living in Lane 299, Taolin Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 91 years old, living in the fifth village of Meilong, Xuhui District

Male, 15 years old, living in Lane 518, Sichen Highway, Songjiang District

Male, 30 years old, living at No. 543 Guangdong Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 16 years old, living in Lane 1030, Zhenhua Lu, Baoshan District

Male, 24 years old, living in Lane 3318, Beizhai Lu, Minhang District

Female, 35 years old, living in Lane 4, Leshan Zhilu, Xuhui District

Male, 67 years old, living in Lane 181, Linyi Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 44 years old, living in Lane 228, Beijiangyan Lu, Minhang District

Female, 55 years old, living in Lane 1191, Huoshan Lu, Yangpu District

Male, 39 years old, living in Lane 3905, Pudong Nan Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 24 years old, living in Lane 999, Qilianshan Nan Lu, Putuo District

Female, 52 years old, living in Lane 300, Xunye Dong Lu, Songjiang District

Female, 74 years old, living in the five villages of Yichuan, Putuo District

Female, 87 years old, living in Lane 405, Changning Lu, Changning District

Male, 53 years old, living in Lane 349, Xincun Lu, Putuo District

Female, 28 years old, living in Lane 60, Pujian Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 59 years old, living in Lane 214, Danshui Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 59 years old, living in Lane 290, Xinjian Lu, Minhang District

Female, 75 years old, living at No. 45 Wensu Lu, Jiading District

Female, 28 years old, living in Lane 1000, Fengqiangtang Lu, Qingpu District

Female, 46 years old, living at No. 1006 Sichuan Bei Lu, Hongkou District

Male, 23 years old, lives in the dormitory opposite the construction site, No. 267, Chongjiao Lu, Jiading District

Male, 36 years old, lives in the dormitory opposite the construction site, No. 267, Chongjiao Lu, Jiading District

Female, 25 years old, living in Lane 941, Hutai Road, Jing'an District

Male, 44 years old, living in the dormitory opposite the construction site, No. 267, Chongjiao Lu, Jiading District

The returnee from another province is as follows:

Female, 28 years old, living in Lane 222, Panyu Lu, Changning District

Two more areas in Shanghai were also elevated to medium-risk:

920 Tingyue Road, Huinan Town, Pudong New Area

Jianchuan Lu Comprehensive Service Center dormitory, Jiangchuan Road Street, Minhang District

Those two additions take the total medium-risk areas in Shanghai to 11, the other nine being:

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

At the time of publication, China has identified 18 high-risk areas and 305 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]