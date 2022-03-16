No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

"We have not locked down the city and don't have to do that now," vowed Shanghai's deputy secretary general, Gu Honghui, at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Resisting a citywide lockdown, Shanghai will instead designate several key areas according to the regional risk levels, and conduct nucleic acid testing block by block.

"Such measures are expected to help achieve the dynamic 'zero-COVID-19' target at social level soon and let citizens return to normal life," explained Gu.

The announcement comes despite a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, Shanghai had reported a total of 94 locally transmitted cases and 861 local asymptomatic cases since the resurgence of the epidemic on March 1.

Originating in the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, cases are infected with the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant. The strain is both highly-infectious and milder (hence 90% of patients being asymptomatic) making it harder to detect.

The city is at a critical stage in curbing the spread of the virus, said Gu, with the large number of infections placing a strain on the city's quarantine accommodations and medical resources.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

Outside key areas, companies have been encouraged to stagger their work hours and allow employees to work from home to reduce mobility.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary. Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning. Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]