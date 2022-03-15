  1. home
Shanghai Reports 244 Local COVID-19 Cases, 68 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 15, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 13 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 231 local asymptomatic cases today, Tuesday, March 15.

Nine locally transmitted cases and 130 local asymptomatic cases were reported this morning, followed by four locally transmitted cases and 101 local asymptomatic cases this afternoon.

Of the 244 cases reported today, four of the locally transmitted cases and 34 of the asymptomatic cases had also previously been reported yesterday afternoon, Monday, March 14.

Eight of the local cases and 168 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.

However, five of the local cases (all previously unreported) and 63 of the asymptomatic cases (54 previously unreported, nine reported on March 14) tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those five previously unreported local cases are as follows:

  • Male, 8 years old, living at No. 1398 Lujiabang Lu, Huangpu District

  • Male, 25 years old, living at No. 5395 Longwu Lu, Minhang District

  • Female, 33 years old, living in Gushuiyuan, Songjiang District

  • Female, 31 years old, living in Lane 301, Jinqiao Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 39 years old, living in Lane 152, Pengyue Lu, Pudong New Area

Those 54 asymptomatic cases newly reported today are as follows:

  • Female, 28 years old, living in Lane 467, Xinsiping Lu, Fengxian District

  • Male, 13 years old, living in Lane 1888, Langu Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 15 years old, living in Lane 968, Zhaogao Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 23 years old, living in Meilong Jiu Village, Xuhui District

  • Male, 22 years old, living in Lane 1148, Xinshi Nan Lu, Hongkou District

  • Female, 51 years old, living at No. 119 Nantangbang Lu, Huangpu District

  • Male, 16 years old, living in Lane 98, Linxia Lu, Jiading District

  • Female, 70 years old, living in Lane 288, Yixian Lu, Hongkou District

  • Male, 30 years old, living at No. 933 South Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District

  • Female, 51 years old, living in Lane 475, Xinhu Lu, Baoshan District

  • Female, 43 years old, living in Huihong Village, Minhang District

  • Male, 54 years old, living at No. 430 Changlin Lu, Minhang District

  • Female, 49 years old, living in Lane 633, Jiangchuan Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 55 years old, living at No. 108 Haichuan Lu, Jiading District

  • Male, 56 years old, living in Lane 399 Shiping Lu, Minhang District

  • Female, 38 years old, living at No. 54 Yongnian Lu, Huangpu District

  • Male, 29 years old, living in Lane 216, Hengshun Lu, Jinshan District

  • Female, 64 years old, living in Lane 1170, Hutai Lu, Jing'an District

  • Male, 47 years old, living in Lane 399, Gangkun Lu, Fengxian District

  • Female, 25 years old, living in Lane 230, Dong'an Lu, Xuhui District

  • Male, 55 years old, living in No. 239, Huma 2nd Village, Baoshan District

  • Male, 56 years old, living in Lane 930, Luoxiu Lu, Xuhui District

  • Male, 36 years old, living in Lane 450, Longzhou Lu, Xuhui District

  • Male, 70 years old, living in Lane 450, Longzhou Lu, Xuhui District

  • Male, 29 years old, living at No. 2813 Fanghe Lu, Minhang District

  • Female, 34 years old, living in Lane 1200, Banqiao Dong Lu, Jinshan District

  • Female, 45 years old, living in Changqiao No. 4 Village, Xuhui District

  • Male, 58 years old, living in Lane 129, Qingsong Lu, Qingpu District

  • Female, 48 years old, living in Lane 1900, Dongjing Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 22 years old, living in Lane 94, Area A, Sanlin Expo Homestead, Pudong New Area

  • Female, 48 years old, living in Lianqin Village, Pudong New Area

  • Female, 11 years old, living in Lane 85, Huaxia San Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 51 years old, living in Lane 955, Luoxiu Lu, Xuhui District

  • Female, 16 years old, living in No. 87, Zhenru West Village, Putuo District

  • Female, 11 years old, living in Meilong 11 Village, Xuhui District

  • Female, 18 years old, living in Lane 400, Shangzhong Lu, Xuhui District

  • Female, 17 years old, living in Lane 1030, Zhenhua Lu, Baoshan District

  • Female, 29 years old, living in Lane 36, Puhang Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 33 years old, living in Lane 179, Huaxiu Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 30 years old, living in Lane 100, Jianchuan Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 71 years old, living in Taoyuan Xincun, Jiading District

  • Female, 35 years old, living at No. 7578, Boyuan Lu, Jiading District

  • Female, 48 years old, living in Huacao New Village, Minhang District

  • Male, 60 years old, living in Lane 299, Grandmajing Lu, Songjiang District

  • Male, 28 years old, living in Lane 788, Jinping Lu, Minhang District

  • Female, 59 years old, living in Lane 24, Renmin Jie, Jiading District

  • Male, 19 years old, living at No. 800 Dongchuan Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 54 years old, living in Lane 1331, Xinfu Zhong Lu, Qingpu District

  • Female, 19 years old, living in Lane 1288, Lingnan Lu, Baoshan District

  • Male, 22 years old, living at No. 800 Dongchuan Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 20 years old, living at No. 800 Dongchuan Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 29 years old, living in Lane 291, Sikai Lu, Songjiang District

  • Male, 20 years old, living at No. 800 Dongchuan Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 19 years old, living at No. 800 Dongchuan Lu, Minhang District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District was adjusted from a medium-risk area to a low-risk area.

There are currently 9 medium-risk areas in Shanghai. They are as follows:

  • 9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

  • Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

  • 1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

  • 1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

  • 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

  • 1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

  • No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

  • Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

At the time of publication, China has identified 18 high-risk areas and 305 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

