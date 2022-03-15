  1. home
  2. Articles

In Lockdown or Quarantine? CCS Offering Free Counseling Support

By Ned Kelly, March 15, 2022

0 0

Finding yourself in lockdown or quarantine can be stressful, frustrating and isolating. Right on cue, Community Center Shanghai (CCS) counselors are offering one free online (phone or video) session to anyone who finds themself in this situation.

To schedule an appointment, contact them by email counseling@communitycenter.cn or through WeChat ID: CCS-Counseling or by scanning the QR:

.Concelling.jpg

Follow CCS on WeChat to stay connected and keep up to date with their latest news, workshops and events:

852167183.jpg

Or join their CCS Activities Wechat groups to for more localized information. Simply scan the relevant QR below, and leave a message with customer service to invite you to the activity group:

Pudong

1335283101.jpg

Hongqiao

374397028.jpg

Minhang

2016350593.jpg


[All images courtesy of CCS]

more news

Shanghai Reports 222 Local COVID-19 Cases, 74 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 222 Local COVID-19 Cases, 74 Not in Quarantine

Two more areas in Shanghai were also elevated to medium-risk, taking the city total to 11.

8 Ways to Make the Most Out of Quarantine

8 Ways to Make the Most Out of Quarantine

Whether planned or unplanned, it takes a lot of mental motivation to get through quarantine.

No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

"We have not locked down the city and don't have to do that now," vowed Gu Honghui.

Shanghai Reports 202 Local COVID-19 Cases, 62 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has nine medium-risk areas.

Shanghai Reports 244 Local COVID-19 Cases, 68 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has nine medium-risk areas.

Shanghai Reports 139 Local COVID-19 Cases, 32 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai currently has 10 medium-risk areas.

207 Shanghai COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 56 Not in Quarantine

Four more medium-risk areas were also added, taking the city total to 10.

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

The city has imposed lockdown restrictions, including temporarily halting public transport.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

Tens of Thousands Locked in Pazhou After Close Contact Forges Green Health Code

Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Woman Scammed by Hackers While Trying to Spy on Boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Reports 222 Local COVID-19 Cases, 74 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 222 Local COVID-19 Cases, 74 Not in Quarantine

No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

No Need For Citywide Lockdown, Vows Shanghai Official

Shanghai Reports 202 Local COVID-19 Cases, 62 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 202 Local COVID-19 Cases, 62 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 244 Local COVID-19 Cases, 68 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 244 Local COVID-19 Cases, 68 Not in Quarantine

In Lockdown or Quarantine? CCS Offering Free Counseling Support

In Lockdown or Quarantine? CCS Offering Free Counseling Support

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives