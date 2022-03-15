In Lockdown or Quarantine? CCS Offering Free Counseling Support

Finding yourself in lockdown or quarantine can be stressful, frustrating and isolating. Right on cue, Community Center Shanghai (CCS) counselors are offering one free online (phone or video) session to anyone who finds themself in this situation.

.

[All images courtesy of CCS]