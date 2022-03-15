8 Ways to Make the Most Out of Quarantine

So you’ve found yourself stuck in quarantine – now what?

Whether planned due to travel, or unplanned due to a COVID outbreak, it takes a lot of mental motivation to get through this period without it dragging you down. Here are a few tips to help you get through the coming days (or weeks), and set yourself up to try to make the most of the experience.

1. Try Not To Be Too Hard on Yourself



If you have an active lifestyle, quarantine can be challenging. While there are home apps you can use to stay focused, it can also be a chance to try something different or new.

I’ve found Alo Moves has a great variety of bodyweight workouts, including different varieties of yoga, strength and cardio classes, and even meditation and mindfulness classes. You can also check with your local studio to see if they offer online options, like F45 Training.

Finding time to add in new stretch, foam rolling or gentle-movement classes can also be a welcoming relief too if you train hard regularly. Remember that your body is going through a lot right now and it is okay to just rest.

If you are still feeling guilty, removing fitness trackers can help, while focusing on more home-cooked meals to eat cleaner and also stay hydrated.

2. Set a Routine



Although you don’t have anywhere to be, you might find it helpful to stick to a routine. Write it down in your planner and really try to stick to the schedule you’ve set. Stay committed to yourself for this period. Things I have found helpful include:

Starting the day off with morning movement at 7am.

Keeping a gratitude journal to remind myself of the good things. (I recommend I Am Grateful by Elizabeth Scheffelin ).

Scheduling phone calls, which help me stick to a schedule as well, as I have people to talk to outside of WeChat messages.

Scheduling breaks from WeChat, the news, rumors... even from those you are quarantining with can be a welcoming break if you have the space to do so.

Putting on real clothes and not staying in your pajamas all day, every day. Even if this means going from pajamas to your Lululemon align leggings and a ‘Like a Cloud’ sports bras – for some of us these are our ‘real clothes! – just make a change to feel like you’re starting your day.

Stick to daily routines. If you make your bed, keep making your bed. At least you’ve accomplished one thing today if nothing else.

And, if you’re like me, and you feel a sense of accomplishment by checking things off, be sure to write them down, check them off, and maybe even reward yourself at the end of the day if you’ve completed your list.

3. Create Space



Maybe it’s time for some home improvements. Or, if you’re in a hotel, it might be worth rearranging the furniture.

Currently, I have one bed folded up against the wall – I don’t need two! – and have used the extra space for my workouts. It also feels nice to open up the room; you might find moving a desk or table near a window can help your mindset by giving you that extra sunlight and fresh air.

If you are quarantining at home, maybe it’s the time you have been looking for to do some spring cleaning or create a fresh environment. And have fun with it – if you have kids, why not turn your living room into a fort, try ‘camping out’ (and make sure to include all the snacks you would for a real camping trip) or create a new imaginary world that you all can escape to.

4. Try Something New!

Is there a course you’ve always wanted to take? If you know you’re going to be in for the long haul and have the time, why not start now?

Coursera, MasterClass, Airbnb Online Experiences and Intra all offer a variety of options for learning. You can set the learning time, whether you only have a few hours a week, or you want to cram. It will also help with blocking off time in your day, and can be a great way to do something new with your family too!

If you are looking for something more creative, Craftsy can open up doors for new projects. This also goes for food – whether you want to have fun in the kitchen and explore new recipes, or have fun with your palate, a simple online search can discover everything from virtual wine to cheese tastings.

*Just be sure to check first that you can get the supplies you need during this period!

You can even do a virtual concert with NoCap Concerts if you want to rage in your living room. Remember, the rest of the world has been doing virtual living for the past two years – options are endless, you just need to get creative with what you want to do, and try not to sign up for everything all at once!

5. Declutter

Now that the weather’s warming up, you can Marie Kondo those winter clothes you didn’t wear last season (and the season before that), or do your own version of the minimalist challenge (Day 1: Remove one thing from your space, by day 14 you’re up to 14 things for that day).

If you’ve already tackled your living space, maybe you want to get rid of your digital clutter. Clear the inbox, photo albums, junk that you just don’t want or need.

If you are not a fan of decluttering, set a timer to do it for 15 minutes every day. It’ll go fast and you can use it as a break from work. Or, pour yourself a glass of wine, fancy soda water or coffee and do a 1-2 hour digital dive in.

6. Pamper Yourself

As you declutter, what ‘pamper’ products do you have that you can start using up? They do expire at a certain point, why not put them to good use!

Mud masks, bath bombs, all those holiday goodies you were given that you throw into a shelf in your closet – pull them out now, light some candles and have a spa day with the family – or use it as some good alone time if needed.

If you don’t use those products now, when will you?

7. Dance Like No One Is Watching

If you want to try jazzing things up a bit, check out these dance classes from NovaPulse featuring a variety of moves to shake, bop and shimmy to.

8. And Remember, You’re Not Alone

No matter how much fun you can put into quarantine, it can also bring up a lot of uncomfortableness. Try to stay in touch with friends. Group calls and even virtual games can be fun, but it might not be enough.

It’s not a bad idea to consider trying virtual therapy if you feel it will help get you through this period – or if it’s something you’ve been considering to do for a while, now can be just as good as anytime to start. If you don’t see a local provider, Betterhelp and Talkspace are two good online resources to explore.

Trying to maintain as positive an outlook as possible can be helpful, but sometimes that is easier said than done. Take one day at a time, try to look for the positives, enjoy the rest and keep smiling.

As all things do, this too shall pass.

Lauren ‘The Hoganator’ Hogan heads up F45 Training Shanghai, helps organize the That's Shanghai Sports Awards, runs insanely difficult marathons around the world, writes this column and eats 1,000 Duracell batteries for breakfast each morning. To follow her on own quarantine journey, scan the QR:

For more on F45 Training Shanghai scan the QR:



[Cover image via Pixabay]