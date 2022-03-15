  1. home
  2. Articles

Obese Panda Sisters Put on Special Diet in Taipei

By Lars James Hamer, March 15, 2022

0 0

Taipei Zoo has put a pair of obese pandas on a special diet and given them a new exercise routine to keep them healthy and stop them suffering from health issues later in life. 

The two sisters, Yuan Zai and Yuan Bo, were given to Taiwan by the Chinese mainland in 2008

At 115 kilograms Yuan Zai is already as heavy as her father, despite being just 9 years old. Yuan Bo, 10-years-old, weighs 70 kilograms.

Overweight pandas often suffer from hypertension and hyperglycemia that can lead to other health problems.

In order to cut down the fat on the cuddly creatures, the sisters will eat a diet low in sodium, sugar and fats while consuming food sources high in protein. 

Pandas that live in captivity are more prone to weight problems because they are less active than those that live in the wild. 

As for the exercise, it’s the zookeeper’s responsibility to encourage the tubby bears to get moving. The keepers have also designed special games to keep them active in the enclosure, use more energy and ultimately burn some fat. 

The zookeeper, who didn’t want to be named, said: “For the sake of their health, I hope to slowly help them achieve their ideal weight by changing their food.”

In January, That’s reported on a study by the Institute of Zoology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences which revealed why pandas are so damn chubby.

READ MORE: Zoologists Reveal Why Pandas Are So Damn Chubby

[Cover Image via Unsplash]

Pandas Panda Twins pandacam

more news

Zoologists Reveal Why Pandas Are So Damn Chubby

Zoologists Reveal Why Pandas Are So Damn Chubby

Turns out, they’ve just got the guts for it.

Did American Chain Panda Express Open its First China Location?

Did American Chain Panda Express Open its First China Location?

Something is a bit off-brand about this restaurant.

My Panda Tour Founder Talks Panda Diplomacy and Conservation

My Panda Tour Founder Talks Panda Diplomacy and Conservation

Liu shares his thoughts on giant panda conservation and panda diplomacy.

3 Giant Pandas to Be Reintroduced into Wild for the First Time

It will be the first time the animals will be reintroduced into nature outside of their largest habitat in Sichuan.

Dogs Dyed as Pandas Cause Outrage in Chengdu

This Chengdu-based pet cafe features six chow chows that have been dyed to look like 'panda' cubs.

WATCH: Giant Panda Gives Birth to Twins in China

It's panda-monium!

WATCH: South Korean Footballer Disrespects China's Panda Cup

Following the incident, the Panda Cup committee has decided to retrieve the trophy.

Shanghai Zoo to Welcome Two New Giant Pandas

Panda lovers rejoice, as two new giant pandas will reside in the Shanghai Zoo starting next week.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

Tens of Thousands Locked in Pazhou After Close Contact Forges Green Health Code

Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Woman Scammed by Hackers While Trying to Spy on Boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Reports 244 Local COVID-19 Cases, 68 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 244 Local COVID-19 Cases, 68 Not in Quarantine

8 Ways to Make the Most Out of Quarantine

8 Ways to Make the Most Out of Quarantine

Zoo in Jiangsu Uses Monkey as Make-up Model

Zoo in Jiangsu Uses Monkey as Make-up Model

Obese Panda Sisters Put on Special Diet in Taipei

Obese Panda Sisters Put on Special Diet in Taipei

Opium Smuggling & Femme Fatales: A New Paul French Podcast

Opium Smuggling & Femme Fatales: A New Paul French Podcast

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives