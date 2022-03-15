Opium Smuggling & Femme Fatales: A New Paul French Podcast

Paul French, author of New York Times bestseller Midnight in Peking and Old Shanghai gangland epic City of Devils, is back with a new podcast.

The year is 1939, and a curious tale unfurls after a mysterious woman from Hong Kong, going by the name Seto Gin, is busted smuggling several dozen tins into San Francisco.

New York Times best selling author Paul French reads the first a new four-part adaptation (for Morning Brew) of his Post Magazine article 'The Lady from Hong Kong' – "the best Hollywood movie of the 1940s never made." It’s a tale of a woman who called herself Seto Gin, and arrived in San Francisco from Hong Kong in January 1939 with several dozen tins of opium hidden in her luggage. Her story, and why she took the risk to smuggle so much dope into America, is the story of 'The Lady from Hong Kong.'

Listen to The Lady from Hong Kong right here.





And if you like that, you should also check out French's Peking Noir, a drama that sees him on the trail of the enigmatic Shura Giraldi, mysterious and mercurial legend of the Beijing Badlands.

Shura Giraldi, someone else insisted on the exact opposite. Shura was handsome and beautiful; Shura was kind and good, Shura was exploitative and evil. Shura was just another struggling White Russian refugee trying to get by in 1930s China; Shura was the heart and brains of a gang that ran clubs, sex workers, illicit booze and drugs, when not robbing banks and stealing gems to fence in Shanghai. Shura loved ballet and cabaret, creating the Shura Giraldi Dance Troupe that topped the bill at all the best Peking nightclubs. Shura sometimes presented as male and sometimes as female. When passing as a man Shura bound his breasts tightly and wore a sharp tailored suit; when she was a woman she wore startlingly colored robes, both Chinese-style cheongsam and Western dresses, letting her raven hair flow loose, said witnesses. Shura had added an incredibly massive layer of confusion and obfuscation to anyone looking by changing gender. Switching for anonymity, for commercial gain or criminal advantage, for love, for a whim. Paul French is a historian and writer who focuses on China in the first half of the 20th century. He's been on Shura’s trail for 15 years, digging through the paper records and archives in half a dozen countries in an attempt to get to grips with the enigma that was Shura. This story, a product of that tireless research, is full of truths, but like an old jigsaw brought down from the attic after decades, there are many pieces missing. So we're using drama, written by Sarah Wooley, to conjure and join the dots of Shura’s story, and go in search of a lost life and a forgotten world. The search will take us from a Russian far east in violent revolution, to the chaos of the mass emigration of the White Russians, to the crowded hutongs of Peking; from that city’s nightclubs and cabarets, to the casinos of Shanghai; from a China wracked by rampaging warlordism, invaded by Japan, and then fighting its own civil war that culminated in its own revolution. Shura saw it all; Shura lived through it all; Shura, in part, explains it all.

Listen to Peking Noir right here. It is also available on Spotify and iTunes.



