Shanghai Reports 139 Local COVID-19 Cases, 32 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 130 local asymptomatic cases today, Tuesday, March 15.

Of the 139 cases reported, four of the locally transmitted cases and 34 of the asymptomatic cases had previously been reported yesterday afternoon, Monday, March 14.

Five of the local cases and 102 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.

However, four of the local cases (all previously unreported) and 28 of the asymptomatic cases (19 previously unreported, nine reported on March 14) tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those four previously unreported local cases are as follows:

Male, 8 years old, living at No. 1398 Lujiabang Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 25 years old, living at No. 5395 Longwu Lu, Minhang District

Female, 33 years old, living in Gushuiyuan, Songjiang District

Female, 31 years old, living in Lane 301, Jinqiao Lu, Pudong New Area

Those 19 asymptomatic cases newly reported this morning are as follows:

Female, 28 years old, living in Lane 467, Xinsiping Lu, Fengxian District

Male, 13 years old, living in Lane 1888, Langu Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 15 years old, living in Lane 968, Zhaogao Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 23 years old, living in Meilong Jiu Village, Xuhui District

Male, 22 years old, living in Lane 1148, Xinshi Nan Lu, Hongkou District

Female, 51 years old, living at No. 119 Nantangbang Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 16 years old, living in Lane 98, Linxia Lu, Jiading District

Female, 70 years old, living in Lane 288, Yixian Lu, Hongkou District

Male, 30 years old, living at No. 933 South Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 51 years old, living in Lane 475, Xinhu Lu, Baoshan District

Female, 43 years old, living in Huihong Village, Minhang District

Male, 54 years old, living at No. 430 Changlin Lu, Minhang District

Female, 49 years old, living in Lane 633, Jiangchuan Lu, Minhang District

Male, 55 years old, living at No. 108 Haichuan Lu, Jiading District

Male, 56 years old, living in Lane 399 Shiping Lu, Minhang District

Female, 38 years old, living at No. 54 Yongnian Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 29 years old, living in Lane 216, Hengshun Lu, Jinshan District

Female, 64 years old, living in Lane 1170, Hutai Lu, Jing'an District

Male, 47 years old, living in Lane 399, Gangkun Lu, Fengxian District

Those nine asymptomatic cases previously reported on March 14 are as follows:

Female, 53 years old, living in Lane 41, Shenyang Lu, Yangpu District

Male, 21 years old, living in the dormitory of China Railway No. 4 Construction Site, Jianchuan Lu, Minhang District

Male, 16 years old, living in Lane 281, Xingtai Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 8 years old, living in Lane 115, Lancheng Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 22 years old, living in Nantang Village, Qingxi Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 38 years old, living in Lane 68, Gaobao Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 44 years old, living in Lane 433, Xinxing Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 53 years old, living in Lane 281, Xingtai Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 66 years old, living in Lane 281, Xingtai Lu, Pudong New Area

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

There are currently 10 medium-risk areas in Shanghai. They are as follows:

9 Jumenhou Lu, Dapuqiao Subdistrict, Huangpu District

Jiading Industrial Park, Lane 760, Loutang Lu, Jiading District

1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

At the time of publication, China has identified 13 high-risk areas and 284 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:



