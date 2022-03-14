  1. home
  2. Articles

Guangzhou Confirms Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

By That's, March 14, 2022

0 0

On Sunday, March 13, Guangzhou confirmed one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case. 

The confirmed case is a 40-year-old female living in the city’s Baiyun District. The Chinese national was a close contact with one of the cases confirmed on March 10. 

On March 13, she took a nucleic acid test which came back positive later that day. She was then transferred to Guangzhou Medical University Hospital in a closed bubble, and is reported to be suffering from mild symptoms. 

The woman is believed to have traveled to several key areas in Baiyun, Yuexiu and Tianhe district before her diagnosis. 

Routine nucleic acid tests will be carried out in the affected areas and on any close contacts.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Guangzhou

more news

207 Shanghai COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 56 Not in Quarantine

207 Shanghai COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 56 Not in Quarantine

Four more medium-risk areas were also added, taking the city total to 10.

COVID-19 in Beijing: 4 Things to Know about Latest Outbreak

COVID-19 in Beijing: 4 Things to Know about Latest Outbreak

New COVID-19 cases have been added across the Chinese mainland and Beijing is no exception.

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

The city has imposed lockdown restrictions, including temporarily halting public transport.

Shanghai Reports 169 Local COVID-19 Cases, 47 Not in Quarantine

Two more medium-risk areas were also added, taking the city total to eight.

Shanghai Reports 65 Local COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not In Quarantine

Those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must now have a negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours.

Shanghai Reports Further 61 COVID Cases, 11 Not in Quarantine

Two more medium-risk areas were also added, taking the city total to eight.

Shanghai Reports 83 Local COVID-19 Cases, 22 Not In Quarantine

Schools in the city have now been shut.

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Go Online

Schools will be closed until further notice.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

4 Signs That China May Soon Open Its Borders

Tens of Thousands Locked in Pazhou After Close Contact Forges Green Health Code

Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

207 Shanghai COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 56 Not in Quarantine

207 Shanghai COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 56 Not in Quarantine

COVID-19 in Beijing: 4 Things to Know about Latest Outbreak

COVID-19 in Beijing: 4 Things to Know about Latest Outbreak

WATCH: A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Huizhou, Guangdong

WATCH: A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Huizhou, Guangdong

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Shenzhen Goes Into City-wide Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives