Guangzhou Confirms Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

On Sunday, March 13, Guangzhou confirmed one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case.

The confirmed case is a 40-year-old female living in the city’s Baiyun District. The Chinese national was a close contact with one of the cases confirmed on March 10.

On March 13, she took a nucleic acid test which came back positive later that day. She was then transferred to Guangzhou Medical University Hospital in a closed bubble, and is reported to be suffering from mild symptoms.

The woman is believed to have traveled to several key areas in Baiyun, Yuexiu and Tianhe district before her diagnosis.

Routine nucleic acid tests will be carried out in the affected areas and on any close contacts.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]