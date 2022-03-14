  1. home
Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2022

By That's Shanghai, March 14, 2022

BISS Puxi World Book Week

BISS-2.JPG

On Thursday, March 3, students came to school dressed as a character from a favorite book, or wore an outfit based on a favorite book. There were some fantastic costumes and the staff joined in too! World Book Day celebrates the joy of reading, and it was wonderful to see so many of the children taking part and wearing their imaginative character costumes. Our Early Years teachers led our younger students out for a special parade on the playground. There were pirates, wizards and fairytale creatures, and even the Gruffalo emerged from the deep dark wood. Well done to all the students and happy reading!

SCIS Golfer in Podium Finish

YCIS-1.jpg

A Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) Grade Seven student is leading the way for future Dragon golfers. Markus represented SCIS Dragons and finished on the podium in the Jia Nian Hua Junior Golf Championship Shanghai Regional Final. His passion for golf developed at SCIS and now he shares it with his fellow classmates in hopes of expanding the SCIS golf team.

Dulwich Puxi Celebrates Festival of Stories in Style

Dulwich-Puxi-1.jpg

Earlier this month, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi celebrated its annual Book Week, the Festival of Stories. The theme of this year’s Festival of Stories was ‘What Makes a Hero?’ and centered around exploring justice through literature. Through a week-long series of exciting events and activities, their collective love of books, stories and literature was on full display.

Dulwich Pudong HakD 2022 – Game On!

Dulwich-Pudong.jpg

HakD is a student-led technology conference where students are given a weekend to use technology to engage with a real word problem. This year over a hundred students participated under the theme: Game On! Each of the real-world problems revolved around gaming. The conference was organized by Dulwich student Tech Ambassadors (pictured above). As usual, the projects were amazing. Students built robots, did 3D printing, used the Unity game engine, coded original software and hacked Minecraft, amongst many others.

YCIS Celebrates Sporting Victories

YCIS-1.jpg

YCIS has enjoyed big wins on the football field, basketball and volleyball courts, in the swimming pool and in athletics. At YCIS Shanghai, physical education has always been a vital part of school life, not only for students to exercise during competitions, recess, CCAs, and Physical Education classes, but also to develop their interpersonal skills, so they are ecstatic to see the enthusiasm and positivity shown by their students, and hope that it inspires more students to take up sports.

Concordia Shanghai Big Data Analytics

Concordia.jpg

Seven high school students from Concordia Shanghai’s Big Data Analytics (BDA) class successfully presented at the recent ICBDE 2022 Big Data and Education conference. This was Concordia’s eighth consecutive year presenting at this international event. Dr. Peter Tong, BDA course founder and teacher, was asked to be a Plenary/Invited Speaker, and Concordia junior Elaina S. captured the best presentation award.

