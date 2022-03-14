Shanghai Reports 169 Local COVID-19 Cases, 47 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission confirmed a total of 41 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 128 local asymptomatic cases yesterday, Sunday, March 13, as reported this morning, Monday, March 14.

Thirty-two of the local cases and 90 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.

However, nine of the local cases and 38 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those nine local cases are as follows:

Female, 87 years old, living in Lane 879, Xinzhu Lu, Minhang District

Female, 63 years old, living in Lane 1025, Liuying Lu, Jing'an District

Male, 37 years old, living in Lane 148, Qianyun Lu, Qingpu District

Male, 68 years old, living in Lane 863, Baochun Lu, Minhang District

Female, 29 years old, living at No. 179 Zhaozhou Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 52 years old, living in Tongxin Village, Minhang District

Female, 66 years old, living in Lane 1, Xujiahui Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 16 years old, living in Lane 999, Bohua Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 22 years old, living in Lane 226, Shangmao Lu, Qingpu District

Those 38 asymptomatic cases are as follows:

Male, 4 years old, living in Lane 281, Xingtai Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 39 years old, living at 5397 Shanghai Nan Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 38 years old, living in Lane 425, Pule Lu, Minhang District

Male, 23 years old, living at No. 2 Fanghe Lu, Minhang District

Male, 31 years old, living in Lane 451, Sanzao Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 32 years old, living in Lane 127, Ma Yingdan Lu, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area

Male, 30 years old, living in the upper village of Gaodong Town, Pudong New Area

Female, 55 years old, living in Lane 140, Pudong Dadao, Pudong New Area

Male, 14 years old, living in Lane 127, Lingzhao Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 40 years old, living in Lane 659, Gulou Gonglu, Sijing Town, Songjiang District

Male, 33 years old, living in Lane 233, Ruihong Lu, Hongkou District

Female, 41 years old, living in Lane 1343, Longwu Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 8 years old, living at No. 9 Jumen Hou Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 5 years old, living in Lane 400, Zhiyuan Lu, Jing'an District

Male, 27 years old, living in Lane 100, Guowei Lu, Yangpu District

Male, 35 years old, living in Lane 1669, Lingshi Lu, Putuo District

Female, 68 years old, living in Lane 95, Shaxia Lu, Jiading District

Male, 46 years old, living in Lane 867, Xiuyan Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 33 years old, living in Lane 550, Heyun Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 24 years old, living in Lane 2111, Gaoke Xi Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 71 years old, living in Lane 152, Pengyue Lu, Pudong New Area

Female, 39 years old, living in Lane 500, Haisheng Lu, Jinshan District

Male, 30 years old, living in Lane 36, Zhenhua Lu, Putuo District

Male, 52 years old, living at No. 887 Luoxiu Lu, Minhang District

Male, 25 years old, living in Jiadian Village, Qingpu District

Male, 56 years old, living in Lane 818, Jianchuan Lu, Minhang District

Male, 18 years old, living in Lane 800, Rongle Zhong Lu, Songjiang District

Male, 18 years old, lives at No. 800 Dongchuan Lu, Minhang District

Male, 56 years old, living in Lane 440, Xiaomuqiao Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 31 years old, living at No. 251, Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 31 years old, living in Huicheng Second Village, Xuhui District

Female, 50 years old, living in Lane 955, Luoxiu Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 51 years old, living in Lane 406, Huafa Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 16 years old, living in Lane 200, Huangling Lu, Putuo District

Male, 29 years old, living in Lane 333, Chuangxin Xi Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 32 years old, living at No. 490 Luocheng Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 59 years old, living in the fifth village of Yanji, Yangpu District

Male, 16 years old, living in Lane 368, Ruihong Lu, Hongkou District

Two more areas in Shanghai were also elevated to medium-risk:



1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

Those two additions take the total medium-risk areas in Shanghai to eight, the other six being:

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children will not be allowed to enter any educational institution – which includes kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

At the time of publication, China has identified 11 high-risk areas and 181 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]