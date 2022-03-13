  1. home
Shanghai Reports Further 61 COVID Cases, 11 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 13, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a further six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 55 local asymptomatic cases this evening, Sunday, March 13, adding to the one locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 64 local asymptomatic cases confirmed this morning.

The six local cases and 44 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.

However, 11 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those 11 asymptomatic cases are as follows:

  • Male, 4 years old, living in Lane 281, Xingtai Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 39 years old, living at 5397 Shanghai Nan Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 38 years old, living in Lane 425, Pule Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 23 years old, living at No. 2 Fanghe Lu, Minhang District

  • Male, 31 years old, living in Lane 451, Sanzao Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Female, 32 years old, living in Lane 127, Ma Yingdan Lu, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 30 years old, living in the upper village of Gaodong Town, Pudong New Area

  • Female, 55 years old, living in Lane 140, Pudong Dadao, Pudong New Area

  • Male, 14 years old, living in Lane 127, Lingzhao Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Female, 40 years old, living in Lane 659, Gulou Gonglu, Sijing Town, Songjiang District

  • Male, 33 years old, living in Lane 233, Ruihong Lu, Hongkou District

Two more areas in Shanghai were also elevated to medium-risk:

  • 1578 Hongmei Nan Lu, Meilong Town, Minhang District

  • 1811 Xuefu Lu, Jinshanwei Town, Jinshan District

Those two additions take the total medium-risk areas in Shanghai to eight, the other six being:

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

  • 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

  • 1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

  • No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

  • Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

  • Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

As of yesterday, Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

READ MORE: You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children will not be allowed to enter any educational institution – which includes kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai government was quick to quash rumors that the city would be undergoing a full lockdown. City authorities made it clear in a Q&A session on Friday, March 11, that it would not be the case. 

The government also announced that the source of recent COVID-19 infections in Songjiang, Jiading, Minhang, Huangpu, Xuhui and Baoshan districts, as well as the Pudong New Area, was imported.

They have concluded that that the virus initially surfaced at Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers.

At the time of publication, China has identified 11 high-risk areas and 181 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

