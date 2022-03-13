  1. home
You Now Need a Nucleic Acid Test to Enter or Leave Shanghai

By Ned Kelly, March 13, 2022

As of yesterday, Saturday, March 13, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary, the city's information office announced, citing the local pandemic prevention and control office.

The move is one of a number of measures being put in place to prevent the further spread of the current outbreak in Shanghai.

As of yesterday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have been adjusted to online learning.

Children will not be allowed to enter any educational institution – which includes kindergartens and training centers, as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

[Cover image via @新浪广东城市频道/Weibo]

