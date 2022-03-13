  1. home
Shanghai Reports 65 Local COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not In Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 13, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission confirmed one locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 64 local asymptomatic cases today, Sunday, March 13.

The local case and 60 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.

However, four of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Those four asymptomatic cases are as follows:

  • Male, 58 years old, living at 193 Xiehe Lu, Changning District

  • Female, 30 years old, living in Zhangjiazhai, north of Chuansha 6th Regiment, Pudong New Area

  • Female, 35 years old, living in a construction site dormitory at 199 Fenju Lu, Pudong New Area

  • Female, 34 years old, family member of person who came to Shanghai for medical treatment from another province

As of yesterday, Saturday, March 13, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.

The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children will not be allowed to enter any educational institution – which includes kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Go Online

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

READ MORE: Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai government was quick to quash rumors that the city would be undergoing a full lockdown. City authorities made it clear in a Q&A session on Friday, March 11, that it would not be the case. 

The government also announced that the source of recent COVID-19 infections in Songjiang, Jiading, Minhang, Huangpu, Xuhui and Baoshan districts, as well as the Pudong New Area, was imported.

They have concluded that that the virus initially surfaced at Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers.

There are currently six medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

  • 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

  • 1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

  • No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

  • Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

  • Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

At the time of publication, China has identified 11 high-risk areas and 181 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

