Shanghai Reports 83 Local COVID-19 Cases, 22 Not In Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission confirmed five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 78 local asymptomatic cases today, Saturday, March 12.

Four of the local cases and 57 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.

However, one of the local cases and 21 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.



That local case is as follows:

Male, 58 years old, living in Lane 81, Yongshun Lu, Baoshan District

Those 21 asymptomatic cases are as follows:

Male, 69 years old, living in Lane 241, Jiangchuan Lu, Minhang District

Male, 43 years old, living in Lane 303, Jiangchuan Lu, Minhang District

Male, 43 years old, living at No. 195 Zhan Dong Lu, Huangpu District

Male, 30 years old, living at No. 470 Luocheng Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 33 years old, living in Lane 55, Wangjiashe Lu, Songjiang District

Female, 34 years old, living in Lane 368, Huafa Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 32 years old, living in Lane 89, Huaihai Dong Lu, Huangpu District

Female, 9 years old, living in Lane 1811, Xuefu Lu, Jinshan District

Male, 2 years old, living in Lane 1811, Xuefu Lu, Jinshan District

Female, 31 years old, living in Lane 1811, Xuefu Lu, Jinshan District

Female, 58 years old, living in Lane 1811, Xuefu Lu, Jinshan District

Male, 26 years old, living at No. 130 Meilong Lu, Xuhui District

Male, 6 years old, living in Lane 86, Tingxie Lu, Pudong New Area

Male, 28 years old, living in Lane 5688, Longwu Lu, Minhang District

Male, 25 years old, living in Lane 18, Shenzheng Lu, Minhang District

Female, 35 years old, living in Lane 58, Jinggu Zhong Lu, Minhang District

Female, 10 years old, living in Lane 430, Tiandeng Lu, Xuhui District

Female, 38 years old, living at No. 93 Maoming Bei Lu, Jing'an District

Female, 40 years old, living in Lane 2768, Wanshun Lu, Fengxian District

Male, 25 years old, living in Jinhao Life Plaza, Minhang District

Male, 15 years old, living at No. 868 Changjiang Lu, Baoshan District

Five of the newly reported asymptomatic cases are under 18 years of age.

The spike in cases comes as, from today, Saturday, March 12, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai will be adjusted to online learning.

Children will not be allowed to enter any educational institutions, which includes kindergartens and training centers as well as schools, with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

No timeline has been given on how long the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai government were quick to quash rumors that the city would be undergoing a full lockdown. City authorities made it clear yesterday, Friday, March 11, that it would not be the case.

The government also announced that the source of recent COVID-19 infections in Songjiang, Jiading, Minhang, Huangpu, Xuhui and Baoshan districts, as well as the Pudong New Area, was imported.

They have concluded that that the virus initially surfaced at Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers.

There are currently six medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]