COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools to Shut & Go Online

By Ned Kelly, March 11, 2022

Starting from tomorrow, March 12, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai will be adjusted to online teaching, the government has announced.

Children will not be allowed to enter any educational institutions, including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools, with all offline teaching banned. Schools have been instructed to start planning online lessons.

No timeline has been given on how long the measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

It follows on from yesterday's decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

