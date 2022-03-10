  1. home
Shanghai Reports 26 Local COVID-19 Cases, One Not In Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 10, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission confirmed five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 21 local asymptomatic cases today, Thursday, March 10.

All five of the local cases and 20 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.

However, the 21st asymptomatic case tested positive while being screened as a member of a risk group.

That case is a 38-year-old man living in Changqiao San Village, Xuhui District.

There are currently six medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

  • 281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

  • 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

  • 1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

  • No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

  • Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

  • Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

At the time of publication, China has identified 9 high-risk areas and 138 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

