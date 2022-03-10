Shanghai Reports 26 Local COVID-19 Cases, One Not In Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission confirmed five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 21 local asymptomatic cases today, Thursday, March 10.

All five of the local cases and 20 of the asymptomatic cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases.

However, the 21st asymptomatic case tested positive while being screened as a member of a risk group.

That case is a 38-year-old man living in Changqiao San Village, Xuhui District.

There are currently six medium-risk areas in Shanghai:

281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area

233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

