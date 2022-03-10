13 Shanghai Shows You Don't Want to Miss!

While many venues are closed due to COVID right now, we are cautiously optimistic (fingers and toes crossed) that it won't last for long. The following events are all scheduled to go ahead as planned. The show must go on!

Mar 17 & 24: Red Box Cabaret at the Pearl

RedBox Broadway Cabaret may not have been around long, but the group has already created quite the buzz with their unique approach at creating an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night performed live, with actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows.

Expect to enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman. And if all that was not enough, the ticket also gets you entry to the Thursday night concert afterwards!

READ MORE: Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater Every Thursday at The Pearl!

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:





Mar 17 & 24, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB188 presale, RMB228 at the door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 17: St. Patrick's Day



A night to celebrate all things Emerald Isle, with music from U2, Thin Lizzy and the Cranberries performed by the Red Stars. That’s the craic!

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Mar 17, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show, 9.30pm show; RMB100. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路. See event listing.

Mar 18 & 19: Green Day Post Punk

The Red Stars band perform all Green Day's greatest hits as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Mar 18 & 19, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 at the door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路. See event listing.

Mar 19: Happy Holi Rang Barse Festival of Colors

Rang Barse is back with full on excitement at exclusive naked Stables resort in Moganshan. Along with Nova Events and Bollywood Restaurant the frontiers will be crossed at an exclusive open air Festival of Colors event in the mountains, that signifies the victory of good over evil. Be part of this unique experience with picturesque scenery, and get drenched in the colors of the festival!

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Mar 19, naked Stable. Moganshan.

Mar 20: Stone





All original hard-hitting, foot-stomping psychedelic blues 'n' folk rock from the man, the myth Dave Stone, who will be joined by trumpet player extraordinaire Jeremy Sinclair, master of the bass Fred Grenade and tickler of the ivories Michael Compton.

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Mar 20, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 at the door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 26: Chicago Caberet

An singing, all dancing and all sinning story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery of 1920s Chicago. What more could you possibly want?

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Mar 26, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 1: Queen Tribute Concert

Freddie has been brought back to life. Without doubt one of the best night's entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:





Apr 1, 6pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door. The Pearl. 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 7: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock



The Pearl's plays host to Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence and the Cranberries.

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Apr 7, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路. See event listing.

Apr 10: The Pearl’s Big Band Supper Club Sunday

A concept that harkens back to the 1930s, the Supper Club comes to The Pearl. Man about town, Frank Bray, who personifies debonair, will kick off the festivities with some classics. Backed by The Pearl’s Big Band and led by conductor Jeremy Sinclair, the joint will be jumping.

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Apr 10, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB220 presale, RMB250 door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路. See event listing.

Apr 15: Britney Spears vs Madonna



April 15 sees the Queens of Pop do battle as Britney Spears takes on Madonna. There will also be dancers and drag. Because, you know, Britney Spears and Madonna...

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Apr 15, 6pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB200 door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路. See event listing.

Apr 16: Ladies Rock

A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink. The Pearl’s Red Stars band know how to get you dancing to this triumvirate.

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Apr 16, 6pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路. See event listing.

Apr 20: Adele & Amy Winehouse

The Pearl pays tribute to two of the most soulful songstresses of recent times, Adele & Amy Winehouse.

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Apr 20, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路. See event listing.

Apr 29: The Joy of Love



Violinist Fan Chenjun joins pianist Mike Kim in The Joy of Love, a classical music talk show evening. This violin and piano repertoire concert, previously attended by the former German chancellor Angela Merkel, is guaranteed to move you to laughter and tears.



Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Apr 29, 7.15pm; tickets from RMB199 to RMB 599. Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu. 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路. See event listing.

Got an event you would like to promote? Contact us by email on billyxian@th atsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below: