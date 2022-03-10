  1. home
Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By Ned Kelly, March 10, 2022

Shanghai's Xuhui and Jing'an districts have closed all public cultural and tourist service venues due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Placed shuttered include:

  • Libraries

  • Museums

  • Art Galleries

  • Cultural Activity Centers

  • Tourist Service Centers

  • Entertainment Venues

  • Internet Cafes

  • Venues for Jubensha and Live Action Role-Playing Games

  • Sports venues

In addition to this, Dong'an Park and all indoor venues of the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District are closed, as is Huangdu Park in Jiading District.

Over the river in Pudong New Area, the following have been closed:

  • Pudong Library

  • Museum of Art Pudong

  • Pudong Culture & Arts Center

  • China Maritime Museum

No date for reopening has been set; it remains dependant on the progress of the pandemic.

[Cover image via Wiki]

