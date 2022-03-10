Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Shanghai's Xuhui and Jing'an districts have closed all public cultural and tourist service venues due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Placed shuttered include:

Libraries

Museums

Art Galleries

Cultural Activity Centers

Tourist Service Centers

Entertainment Venues

Internet Cafes

Venues for Jubensha and Live Action Role-Playing Games

Sports venues

In addition to this, Dong'an Park and all indoor venues of the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District are closed, as is Huangdu Park in Jiading District.

Over the river in Pudong New Area, the following have been closed:

Pudong Library

Museum of Art Pudong

Pudong Culture & Arts Center

China Maritime Museum



No date for reopening has been set; it remains dependant on the progress of the pandemic.

[Cover image via Wiki]