Shanghai Closes Public & Tourist Venues Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Shanghai's Xuhui and Jing'an districts have closed all public cultural and tourist service venues due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.
Placed shuttered include:
Libraries
Museums
Art Galleries
Cultural Activity Centers
Tourist Service Centers
Entertainment Venues
Internet Cafes
Venues for Jubensha and Live Action Role-Playing Games
Sports venues
In addition to this, Dong'an Park and all indoor venues of the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District are closed, as is Huangdu Park in Jiading District.
Over the river in Pudong New Area, the following have been closed:
Pudong Library
Museum of Art Pudong
Pudong Culture & Arts Center
China Maritime Museum
No date for reopening has been set; it remains dependant on the progress of the pandemic.
