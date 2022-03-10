Woman Scammed by Hackers While Spying on Boyfriend

A PhD student in Shenyang, Liaoning Province was scammed for thousands of RMB while trying to hack into her boyfriend’s phone, reports South China Morning Post.

The woman, known only as Tian, suspected her boyfriend was lying to her and decided to find out for herself, by checking his online chat history.



Tian added a person on WeChat who said that an APP made by his company could access her boyfriend’s phone and allow her to peak through at her heart's content.



The first step was obviously downloading the APP, which cost RMB880. Tian then had to pay RMB300 for an activation code and RMB1,388 for a service package. Finally, she had to sign a confidentiality agreement and forked over another RMB5,300.



It was only after paying over RMB8,000 that Tian realized it might be a scam and called the police.



[Cover image via Wikimedia]