Shanghai Reports 19 Local COVID-19 Cases, One Not In Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission confirmed four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15 local asymptomatic cases today, Wednesday, March 9.
While all 15 asymptomatic cases and three of the local cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, the fourth local case tested positive while undergoing medical treatment.
The case is an 8-year-old girl who attends Zhuyuan Primary School, Changdao Campus, Pudong New Area and lives in Lane 2778, Pudong Avenue, Pudong New Area.
She had also recently visited the following places in Pudong New Area:
No. 56, Lane 825, Changdao Lu, Puxing Lu Jiedao
1st Floor, Sunshine World, 456 Qifan Lu
Shanghai elevated the following as a new medium-risk area:
281 Changdao Lu, Hudong Xincun Jiedao, Pudong New Area
It became the sixth medium-risk area in Shanghai, the other five being:
233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District
1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District
No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District
Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District
Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District
At the time of publication, China has identified 9 high-risk areas and 138 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
0 User Comments