Shanghai Reports 18 Local COVID-19 Cases, One Not In Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, March 8, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission confirmed three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15 local asymptomatic cases today, Tuesday, March 8.

While all 15 asymptomatic cases and two of the local cases tested positive while already in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, the third local case tested positive after seeking medical treatment due to fever symptoms.

The case, a 25-year-old female, works at 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District, and lives in Lane 300, Pingxingguan Lu, Jing'an District.

She had also recently visited 133 Qipu Lu in Hongkou District.

Shanghai elevated her place of work as a new medium-risk area:

  • 233 Henan Bei Lu, Beizhan Lu, Jing'an District

It became the fifth medium-risk area in Shanghai, the other four being:

  • 1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

  • No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

  • Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

  • Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

