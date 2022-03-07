WATCH: Inward on the Power of Opening Up This Women's Day

This year on International Women’s Day, Inward is hoping to remind women that being strong isn’t always the image that we often see presented to us in society.



They believe that change and empowerment comes from the actions of normal, everyday people, and that each of us has the ability to empower all who identify as women in our community.



Share your struggles, reach out for support, and embrace who you are in the joyous and difficult moments we all experience.



Only by sharing an image of strength that reflects our real life experiences can we create a more inclusive and compassionate world for all of us.

Watch Inward’s International Women’s Day video below (VPN off):

About Inward

Inward is a hybrid lifestyle and advocacy brand dedicated to eradicating the shame associated with adverse and difficult life experiences in order to promote mental health care, healthy relationships and homes, and positive lifestyle and coping habits.

Inward advocates for the importance of safe, authentic self expression, mutual compassion, self-care and greater mental and emotional healthcare resources for all.

The platform provides support to help connect individuals and the community to resources that support mental health.

If you are struggling or would like support connecting to resources, you can contact Inward via the QR code below:

Lifeline



If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact Lifeline for free, confidential and anonymous support, 365 days a year, from 10am to 10pm on 400 821 1215 or WeChat:

[All images and video courtesy of Lorraine Lee/Inward]