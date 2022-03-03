4 Signs That China May Open Its Borders

China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy looks to contain the virus at the source by mass testing citizens and imposing lockdowns as and when is necessary.

Official statistics show that this strategy has largely kept case numbers and deaths from COVID-19 low. Moreover, life on the Chinese mainland continues largely as normal.

However, there are of course downsides to zero-COVID, one of the most notable of which for many expats and Chinese nationals with interests overseas is restrictions on international travel.

As China remains committed to the zero-COVID way of life, some countries have opted for a ‘live with the virus strategy.’ The UK and Sweden both removed or are planning to remove all COVID-19 restrictions.

Citizens in said countries are still encouraged to get tested and vaccinated, but lockdowns are rare and infected persons will often self-isolate at home until they are virus-free.

The world is divided on the best way to deal with the virus. One thing we can be sure of is that China cannot keep its borders closed forever and, as more countries opt to snuggle up with COVID rather than keeping it at arms (or more fittingly two meters) length, there are signs that the country is looking to do the same.



Hong Kong is currently dealing with its worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020, so China will remain cautious when it comes to easing restrictions on the mainland. Nonetheless, there are still a few signs to show that the Middle Kingdom is preparing to move away from its current COVID-19 policy.

More International Flights Are Resuming

On March 3, 2022, China Southern Airlines announced that they would start direct flights between the UK and China on March 17. Not long after the news, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) approved Virgin Atlantic to also trial direct flights.

The flights will run from Shanghai to London and, as of press time, are selling for GBP8,134 (RMB68,873).

This is good news for Chinese nationals, or anyone with a Chinese visa currently in the UK, as they can travel to China without having to board a connecting flight and undergo further COVID-19 testing.

Granted, the somewhat extortionate prices are not ideal. However, should the trials go ahead smoothly, more airlines may follow suit and the price of tickets will likely go down.

At-Home Testing



A Chinese university in Sichuan has developed a COVID-19 test kit that gives results in 30 minutes, according to Xinhua.

The portable testing kit, which is no bigger than a cigarette lighter, will cost RMB100 when it hits the market. The kit allows the user to conduct a test via a nose swab at home.



Countries that are currently living with the virus have rolled out many at-home nucleic acid tests. They are both convenient and reduce the burden on hospitals.



Should international travel resume, the use of at-home tests will be beneficial for expats who aren’t familiar with Chinese hospitals.

Drugs and Vaccines

A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the rate of severe illness to 0.1%, according to a latest study among Shanghai's novel coronavirus cases in the last half a year, and released on Monday.

Dr Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment team and director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, went as far as to say “The dawn of our victory over the pandemic has appeared.”

In February, China approved Paxlovid, an oral pill for treating COVID-19. The drug has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the respiratory disease by almost 90%.

Back in December 2021, China approved the use of a domestically manufactured COVID-19 drug that is administered through an intravenous drip. It is said to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization from COVID-19 by nearly 80%.

In addition, the UK government announced that those vaccinated with China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines would be recognized as fully vaccinated when traveling to England.

Recognizing international vaccines and medicines points to a more ‘internationally friendly’ way of dealing with the virus. Should borders open soon, it will be much more convenient for those who are recognized as being fully vaccinated.



On March 7, Zhu Tao, China’s chief scientist of the COVID-19 vaccine producer CanSinoBIO and a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), urged China to approve more vaccines in the country.



Zhu stated that approving more vaccines or Omicron-specific shots would be needed for herd immunity, which will be vital for the government to lift global travel restrictions.



In January, China's leading COVID-19 expert Zhong Nanshan said that, with 83% of the country vaccinated, China has built a certain level of herd immunity. As of press time, the country has 87% of the population vaccinated.

International Exchanges

Last month, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the country is looking at an approach to the virus that is neither zero-COVID nor laissez-faire.

Wu went on to add that should China find a suitable approach to control the disease to allow for international exchanges, it might be possible that international travel will resume.

However, his claims recently took a blow after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang implied that the zero-COVID policy is unlikely to be eased in the future, according to South China Morning Post.

Speaking during the annual government report at the National People’s Congress on Saturday, Li said the country would continue with its current epidemic control measures. These remarks are the highest level of confirmation that zero-COVID will continue.

However, other media sources imply that China has shifted from the zero-COVID policy to ‘dynamic zero’ – where some business can continue operating and citywide lockdowns are avoided where necessary.

Therefore, it is not out of the question that in the future, dynamic zero regulations are also eased.

