Shanghai Reports 22 Local COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Shanghai Health Commission confirmed four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and eight local asymptomatic cases today, Monday, March 7, following on from three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and seven local asymptomatic cases on Sunday afternoon.

The 12 new cases today were all close contacts of previous cases.

They live at the following addresses:

Case 1: Lane 48, Jiaotong Xi Lu, Putuo District

Case 2: 20, Longhua Xi Lu, Xuhui District

Case 3: 1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xuhui District

Case 4: 460 Liuzhou Lu, Xuhui District

Asymptomatic Case 1: 9490 Humin Road, Xuhui District

Asymptomatic Case 2: Lane 735, Shangzhong Xi Lu, Minhang District

Asymptomatic Case 3: 829 Yishan Road, Xuhui District

Asymptomatic Case 4: Lane 336, Yumin Nan Lu, Jiading District

Asymptomatic Case 5: Qing'an No. 1 Village, Baoshan District

Asymptomatic Case 6: Lane 133, Gaoyue Lu, Baoshan District

Asymptomatic Case 7: Lane 399, Dedu Lu, Baoshan District

Asymptomatic Case 8: Baosteel Eleven Village, Baoshan District

Of the 10 new cases on Sunday, nine were staffers working at a central quarantine site for people from overseas in downtown Xuhui District, while one was an employee of Pudong International Airport.

The 10 Sunday cases live in Xuhui, Huangpu, Jing'an and Minhang districts, as well as Pudong New Area.

Shanghai added one new medium-risk area yesterday:

1200 Caoxi Bei Lu, Xujiahui Subdistrict of Xuhui District

It became the fourth medium-risk area in Shanghai, the other three being:

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District

Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District

Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District.

Places recently visited by all cases are being thoroughly disinfected and placed under quarantine, while buildings are being closed off and mass testings are taking place in a number of districts across the city.

"The current epidemic situation is tough and complicated with many uncertainties," said Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, emphasizing that the city would stick to the 'dynamic zero COVID' policy with faster nucleic acid testing, quarantined transferring, epidemiological investigation and medical treatment.

