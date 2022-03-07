  1. home
9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, March 7, 2022

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour

Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

1009463684.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Best of Chengdu Tour

Image via Dragon Adventures

The capital of Sichuan province is a city you never want to leave once you get there. Famed for being a laid-back city, it is abound with options. Visit the giant pandas and support the efforts towards ensuring the survival of this endangered species; check out the incredible giant stone Buddha in Leshan; and explore the city, including Jinli Old Street, Wenshu Temple, Three Kingdoms-era Wuhou Temple and the more recent Ming-Qing neighborhoods of the Kuan-Zhai Alley.

Did we mention the food? Just wait until you try the food...

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang 

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China. This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Hiking a Xinchang Fairyland

Image via Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county that is full of surprises, with lots of hidden and beautiful hiking trails. Two of the most beautiful ones have been chosen for this trip; hike through green valleys and past gorgeous lakes and rivers, and enjoy the beauty of nature away from the crazy crowds of the city. Xinchang is especially beautiful in springtime, when the green returns after a long winter.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Guizhou Minority Culture & Waterfall Tour

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Zhangjiajie with Avatar Mountain Tour

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park has been described as “a miniature fairyland,” “a maze of nature” and “an enlarged ancient Chinese pottery painting.” The area features quartzite-sandstone formations found nowhere else in the world, with some 243 peaks and more than 3,000 pinnacles and spires dominating the scenery in this UNESCO-protected park, which provided the inspiration for the film Avatar. If caught in the right light, or when the early-morning mountain mist rolls in around them, the effect is otherworldly. This trip also takes in the world’s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge and the thrilling cliff path skywalk with 999 steps to Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

For More Information Click Here

Afternoon Tea Boat Cruise at Zhujiajiao Water Town's Jing Ting

Image courtesy of Jing Ting

An afternoon tea experience while simultaneously taking a boat ride through the winding canals that weave their way through the stunning historic water town of Zhujiajiao. Guests can sip on their choice of tea from around the country, paired with local fruits, cakes, sweet soups, nuts and an assortment of nibbles, all while learning about the history of the buildings and alleyways they pass during the boat ride.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

