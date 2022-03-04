Shanghai Reports 8 More Local COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Health Commission has confirmed three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five local asymptomatic cases.

All eight cases are close contacts with cases found in a supermarket in Songjiang District on March 3.

All eight have been put under medical observation in the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, and are in stable condition.

No.1, Lane 3705, Bao'an Lu, Jiading District has been elevated to a medium-risk area.

It is currently the third medium-risk area in Shanghai, following Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Lu in Putuo District and Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu in Songjiang District.

There is no evidence to indicate that there is a connection between the Putuo and Songjiang district cases.

At the time of publication, China has identified 10 high-risk areas and 180 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]