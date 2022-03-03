  1. home
Live Streamer Brags About Locking Wife in Cage

By Lars James Hamer, March 3, 2022

0 0

A live streamer on the platform Kuaishuo allegedly told viewers that he locked his wife, who may be a human trafficking victim, in a cage, physically and mentally abused her and built high walls with barbed wire around his home to stop her from escaping. 

The live streamer, Li Limin lives in Jia County, a rural area of Yulin city, Shaanxi province. Netizens who saw Li’s broadcast posted the information on social media and another wrote a WeChat article outlining what was said during the broadcasts. 

The WeChat article was written by user Hei Ma Shi Yu (Dark Horse Poetry) who says the allegations come from several social media contacts. Hours after the article was published, authorities in Shaanxi announced that they were looking into the case, which has been dubbed the ‘caged woman case’. 

e6dac462gy1gzvwsrx6tdj20k90kl412.jpg

Netizens try to grab screenshots as Li shows the damage he inflicts on his wife. Image via Weibo/@林哥观 

The article starts by claiming that Li’s wife may be Wang Guohong, a student who went missing in Qinghai province in 2009 while on her way to school. Netizens discovered she was living in Shaanxi in 2020. To stop people from rescuing Xiao Yu, Li stockpiled dynamite in his house as a deterrent. 

e6dac462gy1gzvwsptq48j20kp0mutd1.jpg

A poster of Wang Guohong when she went missing in 2009. Image via Weibo/@林哥观

The article alleges that Li announced that he and his wife, Xiao Yu have been together since 2009 and she has tried to escape several times. Li added that each attempt ended with severe abuse. Li went on to state that Xiao had given birth to his son and daughter, however, he sold his daughter to someone in a nearby village for RMB30,000. 

Li went on to tell viewers that he didn’t know his wife’s real name or where she was from. However, he did say she was registered as his wife under the name Xiao Yu in 2019 and showed the permanent residence permit to prove it. 

e6dac462gy1gzvwsnezh9j20qo1lqaef.jpg

An recent picture of Xiao Yu. Image via Weibo/@林哥观

Li’s Kuaishuo account has since been blocked and his videos are no longer accessible. At one point he had nearly 100,000 followers. 

Due to the number of followers and the fact that he broadcast the stories about his wife on a live streaming site, Li has profited from putting the information on social media.

It was reported that after the case of the woman in chains in Fengxian, Jiangsu, Li became careful of what he said online and blocked anyone who questioned him. 

On Wednesday March 2, the Ministry of Public Security announced that they would be conducting a 10-month-long campaign to quash the county’s human trafficking problem involving women and children. 

The announcement called for all local police to review any suspected cases of human trafficking. It also said that DNA samples from suspected victims of abduction and those looking for missing relatives would be collected. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@林哥观]

