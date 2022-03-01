Enter Our St. Patrick's Day Photography Contest

Snappers and shutterbugs, here’s the craic. That's Shanghai are holding a photography competition in conjunction with the Consulate General of Ireland in Shanghai.

The theme is 'Greening Shanghai.' That could be something that reminds you of the Emerald Isle, a flash of the color itself here in the Middle Kingdom, something green and sustainable themed or... well, let inspiration take you where it will – we are very open to creative interpretations!

The competition is split up into two categories: 16 and over; and under 16.

The winner will get to have their photo displayed at an Irish Village Pop-Up later this month (more information on that coming soon!) where they will also be presented with some grand prizes:

Over 16: iFLITEK Electronic Reader

Under 16: iFLYTEK Translation Pen Gift Set

Runners up in both categories will receive a Consulate of Ireland goodie bag

There are three ways to enter the competition: Instagram, WeChat and email.

Instagram

Post a photo and use the hashtags #greeningshanghai and #thatsshanghai



WeChat

Follow us on WeChat (ID: ThatsShanghai), send us your picture and include the message 'Green in Shanghai'



Email



Send your photo in an email with the subject 'Greening Shanghai' to editor@thatsmags.com

Deadline is Friday, March 11. And please don't forget to let us know which category you are entering.



May the luck of the Irish be with you!