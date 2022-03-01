  1. home
  2. Articles

Enter Our St. Patrick's Day Photography Contest

By Ned Kelly, March 1, 2022

0 0

Snappers and shutterbugs, here’s the craic. That's Shanghai are holding a photography competition in conjunction with the Consulate General of Ireland in Shanghai. 

The theme is 'Greening Shanghai.' That could be something that reminds you of the Emerald Isle, a flash of the color itself here in the Middle Kingdom, something green and sustainable themed or... well, let inspiration take you where it will – we are very open to creative interpretations!

The competition is split up into two categories: 16 and over; and under 16. 

The winner will get to have their photo displayed at an Irish Village Pop-Up later this month (more information on that coming soon!) where they will also be presented with some grand prizes:

  • Over 16: iFLITEK Electronic Reader

  • Under 16: iFLYTEK Translation Pen Gift Set 

  • Runners up in both categories will receive a Consulate of Ireland goodie bag

There are three ways to enter the competition: Instagram, WeChat and email.

Instagram

Post a photo and use the hashtags #greeningshanghai and #thatsshanghai

WeChat

Follow us on WeChat (ID: ThatsShanghai), send us your picture and include the message 'Green in Shanghai' 

That's Shanghai WeChat

Email

Send your photo in an email with the subject 'Greening Shanghai' to editor@thatsmags.com

Deadline is Friday, March 11. And please don't forget to let us know which category you are entering.

May the luck of the Irish be with you!

more news

COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

The woman, a local resident who filmed the interaction, was told that she could not enter the area multiple times..

History Man Patrick Cranley on Bringing Old Shanghai to Life

History Man Patrick Cranley on Bringing Old Shanghai to Life

Founder of Historic Shanghai.

You Might Soon Need to Scan Your Face to Enter Your Apartment in Shanghai

You Might Soon Need to Scan Your Face to Enter Your Apartment in Shanghai

As of May, 10,000 apartment complexes have been outfitted with facial recognition technology. This might actually be the new norm...

Last Chance to Enter Our Chinese Poetry Illustration Contest!

Help the classics live on by creating your own illustrations of China's timeless traditions.

Last Chance to Enter Our Chinese Poetry Illustration Contest!

Help the classics live on by creating your own illustrations of China's timeless traditions.

Hundreds Pay ¥5 Million to Enter Housing Lottery in Shenzhen

RMB5 million was the minimum requirement for a shot at rent-controlled housing in Shenzhen.

Enter This Writing/Photography Contest on Zhuhai!

Your chance to get published – and paid!

Interview: Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds on Asia Tour, Nu-Rave and Anxiety

The band will land in Guangzhou this Monday for the only Chinese date on their Asian tour in support of new album 'The Spark.'

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

The Story Behind the Flower Tree Sculpture on Hongqiao Lu

The Story Behind the Oriental Light Sculpture by the Science & Tech Museum

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

China Sends 22 Satellites into Space

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Enter Our St. Patrick's Day Photography Contest

Enter Our St. Patrick's Day Photography Contest

Yahoo Shuts Down China Operations

Yahoo Shuts Down China Operations

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

The Story Behind the Leaping Horses on Nanjing Xi Lu

The Story Behind the Leaping Horses on Nanjing Xi Lu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives