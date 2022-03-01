Yahoo Shuts Down China Operations

Yahoo Mail has told Chinese mainland users that they can no longer send or receive email from today, March 1, a move that marks Yahoo's final retreat from the world’s biggest internet market.

The provider, which offers users a web portal, search engine, email, news and more, announced its full suite of services is no longer accessible from the Chinese mainland.



Notice from Yahoo

Yahoo prompted users to back up e-mail data and contact information. Those who have linked their Yahoo e-mail accounts to other payment services were advised to change the verification e-mail to ensure they have access to third-party services.

Yahoo first announced last November that users wouldn't be able to use its products from the Chinese mainland, except for a small number of services such as e-mail, citing what it called an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

Yahoo entered China in 1998 and launched Yahoo China the next year. It becomes the latest major foreign technology company to leave the Chinese mainland; Microsoft’s professional networking service LinkedIn closed its Chinese site last year, while Google exited way back in 2010.

