10 Upcoming Shanghai International School Open Days

Shanghai American School

Dates: March 1 (Pudong) & March 3 (Puxi)

Take a unique peek inside Shanghai American School, the city’s most storied international school, by signing up for the biggest ever virtual Future Eagle Tours on Tuesday, March 1 for SAS Pudong and Thursday, March 3 for SAS Puxi.

With the ‘22/23 admission season well under way, these online information events are perfect if you have a child moving to middle or high school next school year. Hosted in English, the events will allow you to:

Gain valuable insights into SAS’s admissions process for 2022/23

Meet key school administrators and faculty plus current students

Learn more about SAS’s curriculum and co-curricular activities

Discover the school’s Innovation Institute and Design Tech programs

Hear from the school’s renowned college counseling offices

If you would like to learn more about SAS and are interested in joining the open morning, please scan the QR code above to register.

Sign up: Scan the QR above

YK Pao

Date: March 1

Pao School's program at Hongqiao Campus bridges the gap between primary and high school and is focused on giving students a distinctly middle school experience. Hongqiao Campus has been home to Years 6-8 since 2017. With fully upgraded campus facilities, the campus now has a full cohort of students and a rich array of courses.

The middle school curriculum follows the Chinese National Curriculum with an international approach. They seek to balance the curriculum's academic rigor by allowing students to explore their interests and begin realizing a purpose beyond themselves.

They have a very dedicated and knowledgeable team that focuses on supporting the unique developmental needs of emerging adolescents whilst inspiring students to achieve excellence in all areas of life.

Pao School invites you to join them for their Middle School information session. During the event, parents will have a chance to learn more about their Middle School (Hongqiao Campus).

Sign up: Scan the QR:

YCIS Shanghai



Dates: Puxi: English: March 2 (ECE) March 4 (Primary), Chinese: March 9 (ECE) March 11 (Primary); Pudong: Every Tuesday (ECE); Every Thursday (Primary)

To help students interested in applying to YCIS Shanghai to better understand its program and teaching team, YCIS Shanghai will be hosting a special information session in the coming days.

Sign up: Scan the QR above

Address: YCIS Shanghai Puxi Ronghua Campus, Kindergarten 2 to Primary Year 1 (ages 2-6), 59 West Ronghua Avenue, Puxi; YCIS Shanghai Puxi Hongqiao Campus, Primary Years 2-6 (ages 6-11), 11 Shuicheng Road, Puxi; YCIS Shanghai Puxi Gubei Campus, Secondary Years 7-13 (ages 11-18), 18 West Ronghua Road, Puxi, YCIS Shanghai Pudong Regency Park Campus, Kindergarten 2 to Primary Year 4 (ages 2-9), 1817 Huamu Road, Pudong; YCIS Shanghai Pudong Century Park Campus, Primary Year 5 to Secondary Year 13 (ages 9-18), 1433 Dongxiu Road, Pudong.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi



Dates: Primary School: March 3 & 24, April 28 and May 26; Early Years: March 17, April 21 and May 19

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is pleased to offer a range of opportunities for families to visit its state-of-the-art campus, meet their famously welcoming Admissions Team, and begin your bespoke admissions journey.

Your family’s admissions journey will vary depending on the age of your child or children, your desired start date, and your current location. As a result, they provide a variety of options, including Personalized Admissions Consultations, Senior School Immersion Days and Early Years and Primary School Open Mornings to meet the needs of every family. Contact the Admissions Team for details.

Sign up: (+86) 21 3329 9310; WeChat: DCSPX_Admissions; admissions.shanghaipuxi@dulwich.org

Address: 2000 Qianpujing Lu, Minhang

Shanghai Singapore International School



Dates: March 8 & April 12 (Preschool & Primary School); One-on-one admissions meeting (Senior School)

Choosing to study at SSIS means joining a world-leading international school. Its rigorous curriculum and robust programs prepare students to become true 21st century global citizens and leaders.



SSIS has K-12 education that offers your child holistic and well-balanced education with strong academic challenges. Their expert teachers and state-of-the-art facilities provide your child a gateway to success.

At SSIS, 1,200 international students with diverse nationalities are aligned in striving for excellence. So, whether your family is finding your first school or planning a transfer, join us on our Open Morning to get first-hand information from their School Principal and Admissions team.

Sign up: Scan the QR code above to register for Open Mornings; (+86) 21 6221 4321 / 187 0198 5403; admission@ssis.asia

Address: 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang District

Britannica International School Shanghai



Dates: March 10 & 16

As the first international school in Shanghai to have gained full accreditation from both COBIS and CIS, Britannica International School, Shanghai is British-owned and managed, with experienced native British teachers and a personalized approach to learning, making it an excellent school choice for international families in Shanghai.



Parents who bring their child(ren) to an Open Day may have an interview with the Principal or a relevant Head of Phase on the day. A taster day where the child(ren) can join classes for either a full school day or a half-day can also be arranged.

Sign up: admissions@britannicashanghai.com

Address: 1988 Gubei Lu

Shanghai Community International School

Date: March 12



Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) invites you to spend a morning with them and experience firsthand their warm and welcoming school community. Their open house is the perfect opportunity to discover what life is like as a student at SCIS.

Join their upcoming Open House on Saturday March 12 for the opportunity to:

Understand your child’s International Baccalaureate (IB) journey at SCIS

Learn firsthand about the SCIS holistic school program from their leadership team

Ask questions that will help you identify the right school for your family

SCIS looks forward to welcoming you and your family.



Sign up: admissions@scis-china.org or www.scis-china.org/admissions/open-house

Address: SCIS Hongqiao Early Childhood Campus, 2212 Hongqiao Lu, Shanghai 200336 上海市长宁区虹桥路2212号; SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, Shanghai 200051 上海市长宁区虹桥路1161号; SCIS Pudong Campus, 198 Hengqiao Lu, Shanghai 201318 上海市浦东新区周浦镇横桥路198号

Harrow International School Shanghai

Date: March 12

How does 450 years of Harrow history and traditions get transported to Shanghai? Discover for yourself when you visit Harrow Shanghai on March 12 to experience its unique, unforgettable and fun-filled Open Morning! You will have an opportunity to understand what makes a Harrow education unique, tour the facilities, participate in demo classes, listen to musical talents perform, and engage in a diverse art exhibition. All families are invited to join to celebrate 450 years of history, innovation and so much more!

Sign up: (+86) 21 6881 8282 - 210/212

Address: 588 Gaoxi Lu, Pudong

WISS

Date: March 14

Come and have a WISS Experience! The Western International School of Shanghai invites prospective parents to join them on campus for the first of their series of open days, exploring the WISS Education and how their program cultivates global citizens equipped with 21st century skills.

Discover what makes WISS unique and why WISS is considered a leading IB World school by the many families who have chosen to be part of the WISS Community.



Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to visit a top international school, meet experienced educators and talk to their admissions team.



Sign up: Scan the QR above

BISS Puxi



Dates: March 22, 23 & 24

Have you ever wondered how outstanding teachers create engaged and successful learners? Join BISS Puxi's exclusive parent and child demonstration class and experience hands-on learning together with your child and one of their experienced British teachers.

At BISS Puxi, they believe that there is no limit to what a child can achieve. The BISS Puxi open day is an opportunity to learn about how they create an engaging environment that makes children love coming to school.



It’s also a chance to meet with the teachers and talk about the globally respected methodology they apply and how their rigorous learning framework provides the best possible education for your child; 91% of parents say that their child is happy at school, making BISS Puxi a fun and stimulating learning environment for your child.

BISS Puxi has outstanding academic results at IGCSE and IB, and this starts with helping students get a firm grasp of the core elements of learning at Early Years and Primary stages.

Sign up: Scan the QR above

