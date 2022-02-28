  1. home
9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, February 28, 2022

Heavenly Sanshan Island

Sanshan-Island.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Once the hideout of China’s most infamous criminals, Sanshan Island on Lake Tai presents a perfect escape from urban life. A traditional and serene Chinese fishing and agrarian village, walk along the lake shores and watch the boatmen reach into its silvery waters with their nets, searching for shrimp, crab and fish. Stroll unpopulated paths or take a rickshaw and jostle for position on the one-lane roads, with geese, chicken and ducks waddling around. At the top of each of Sanshan’s peaks sit tall Buddha statues, along with temples, pavilions and gardens, all offering amazing views of Lake Tai.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

1009463684.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

Gorgeous Sanqing Mountain Resort Stay

440688459.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Opened just last year, gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort specializes in villas located within exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing the soul and body to relax and breathe. Hike the Yunlian Waterfall Trail, eat delicious local food, hit the gym or take in the mountain views from the infinity pool.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

Incredible Dapeng Mountain & Lakeside Resort

Da-peng.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

In 210 BC, on the orders of the first Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, the alchemist and explorer Xu Fu led more than 5,000 followers through Dapeng Mountain in search of the elixir of life. Today, it is said to be found in Fengpu Ao Village. Formerly known as Fragrant Mountain, from here you can sail to fairlyland Penglai. Made up of deep valleys, surrounded by peaks and mountains, meandering streams and abundant green in all directions, the rocks here come in dizzying shapes like stalagmites, tigers and dragons. Enjoy all this and more as you stay at the Lake View Hot Spring Hotel at the foot of the mountain.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour

1204437574.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.. Locatged in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

Ancient Tang Dynasty Trail Hiking

Jingshan-Mountain.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jingshan Mountain is the most important in the northeast extension of the Tianmu Range. It is also a must-visit destination for Buddhist worshippers, home as it is to the ancient Jingshan Temple, with more than 1,200 years of history. Jingshan Village is also a culinary paradise, especially for vegetarians; fresh vegetables, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fungus and cabbage grow in abundance here, and this trip will give you the opportunity to indulge in a delicious meal.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day West Sichuan Tour with Mount Siguniang

Siguniang.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Siguniang Mountain, or Four Sisters Mountain, is also known as the Queen of the Sichuan Mountains due to its rich natural resources, wild animals and amazing scenery. Highlights of this five-day adventure include visiting an old Tibetan artist to learn to make Marnyi Stone and local Tibetan food; discovering graceful Mount Siguniang and enjoying scenic hiking routes in its most beautiful valley; visiting one of the most beautiful villages in China with red, white and brown Tibetan stone buildings scattered at the foot of a snow-capped mountain; and leisure hiking at Yala Snow Mountain. 

For More Information Click Here

Afternoon Tea Boat Cruise at Zhujiajiao Water Town's Jing Ting

_20220104183526.jpg
Image courtesy of Jing Ting

An afternoon tea experience while simultaneously taking a boat ride through the winding canals that weave their way through the stunning historic water town of Zhujiajiao. Guests can sip on their choice of tea from around the country, paired with local fruits, cakes, sweet soups, nuts and an assortment of nibbles, all while learning about the history of the buildings and alleyways they pass during the boat ride.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals China Travel

