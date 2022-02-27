King Bull: That's Magazine March 2022 Issue

That’s took a short break from our regular print publication during the Chinese New Year, so this month we have prepared a bigger issue, packed with more content than ever before.

If you didn’t go to the Great Wall, did you really go to Beijing? If you didn’t go to the Bund, did you really go to Shanghai? If you didn’t eat hot pot, did you really go to Chongqing? If you didn’t see a bullfight, did you really go to Guizhou? The last one may have caught you off guard a little bit, but the province has a large bullfighting scene that is growing in popularity. Within Guizhou is a region called Qian Dongnan Dong and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. In this area are small villages home to the Dong and Miao ethnic groups. Together, both groups in the region use the sport as a means of celebration and to pass their age-old traditions and customs onto future generations. That’s traveled to the region to witness the biggest bullfighting spectacle of the year, the Lunar New Year bullfight.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we have a brand-new food section, where we examine Ningxia wine and have interviews with a Swedish coffee roaster in Shanghai and one of China’s finest bakers. Just reading the coffee interview inspired us to set up a coffee station in the That’s headquarters and if you want to do the same, make sure you check out Galley Gadgets.

Many teachers in China have been denied their legal right to both maternity leave and benefits from the school they work in. That’s spoke to several women who have had to fight their schools for their legal rights and a Chinese lawyer. So, anyone who unfortunately runs into this scenario in the future will know exactly what to do.









Best Regards,

Lars Hamer

Editor-in-chief