  1. home
  2. Articles

The Story Behind the Leaping Horses on Nanjing Xi Lu

By Ned Kelly, February 28, 2022

0 0

Galloping into the city in 2004, the leaping horses on Nanjing Xi Lu were the result of much humming and hawing by the Greening Bureau of Jing’an District, which had been looking for a sculpture that would blend aesthetically with both the Soviet-designed and classically-influenced Friendship Hall of the Shanghai Exhibition Center and the more modern appearance of the Shanghai Centre.

During the 2002 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair, representatives of the department spotted some sculptures by Arman, aka Armand Pierre Fernandez, a French-born artist who was well known for reconstituting trash and found objects into his work. They were convinced his style could bridge the design of the two iconic Shanghai buildings.

art17.jpg

Contacting Arman’s agent in Taiwan, they settled upon one of his equine statues, while real estate company Calxon Zhongkai Co. Ltd offered to foot the bill for ‘Horse,’ coughing up the RMB4 million price tag for the 6-meter-tall, 3.5-ton bronze statue.

According to Cao Gang of the Landscape Design Institute of East China Normal University, “Horses are auspicious and brave, symbolizing the spirit of moving forward, which totally matches with Chinese ideals.”

READ MORE: Shanghai Exhibition Center: The Palace of Sino-Soviet Friendship

For more on Shanghai's statues and sculptures, click here.

For more history stories, click here.

[Image by Nicky Almasy]

Shanghai Statues and Sculptures This Day in History History

more news

10 Upcoming Shanghai International School Open Days

10 Upcoming Shanghai International School Open Days

Which school would be the best fit for you?

22 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

22 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

We're Hiring: Events Marketing Executive (Shanghai)

Want to work for China's number one lifestyle media company?

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

His wife has also tested positive.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

The case was a close contact of the Pudong Airport worker case that was confirmed on January 24.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

The Story Behind the Flower Tree Sculpture on Hongqiao Lu

Meet Shuey Rhon Rhon: China's Adorable Paralympic Mascot

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

The Story Behind the Leaping Horses on Nanjing Xi Lu

The Story Behind the Leaping Horses on Nanjing Xi Lu

10 Upcoming Shanghai International School Open Days

10 Upcoming Shanghai International School Open Days

China Sends 22 Satellites into Space

China Sends 22 Satellites into Space

All Sanya to Beijing Flights Suspended Due to COVID-19

All Sanya to Beijing Flights Suspended Due to COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives