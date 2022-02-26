  1. home
  2. Articles

The Story Behind the Light Sculpture by the Science&Tech Museum

By Ned Kelly, February 26, 2022

0 0

Anybody who has driven past the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum will have seen the massive ‘Oriental Light’ sculpture. A fully functioning sundial, the needle running through the center of the object has been aligned by astronomers from the Shanghai Observatory to point north, so the fall of the shadow tells the time of day.

Erected at the top of Century Avenue, it was completed in 2000 and meant to represent the city entering into a new century. Zhong Song, perhaps best known for his design of the sunken plaza and traffic hub in the Wujiaochang area in northern Shanghai, submitted the winning bid while still a student at the Central Academy of Fine Arts.

Overseen by renowned Chinese oil painter Chen Yifei, the idea for the sundial was first suggested by J. M. Charpentier, the French architect behind Century Avenue, Nanjing Lu Pedestrian Street and the Shanghai Grand Theatre.

clock3.jpg

Assembled from more than 6,000 meters of stainless steel tube, the ‘Oriental Light’ weighs more than 55 tons and cost RMB6 million to realize. One hundred workers, 12 engineers and three cranes were utilized to put together the 20-meter-high disc, which has a diameter of 24 meters.

During its construction, four different teams were sacked from the project by Zhong, who refused to compromise the purity of the shape with any additional supporting devices. Using computer software, the China Steel Construction Society was eventually able to come up with a practical solution that didn’t impinge on the sculpture’s design.

For more on Shanghai's statues and sculptures, click here.

For more history stories, click here.

[Image by Nicky Almasy]

Shanghai Statues and Sculptures This Day in History History

more news

22 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

22 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

We're Hiring: Events Marketing Executive (Shanghai)

Want to work for China's number one lifestyle media company?

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

His wife has also tested positive.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

The case was a close contact of the Pudong Airport worker case that was confirmed on January 24.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

New medium risk area in Fengxian District.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

Rachel Weiss on The Day In the Life of a Foreign KOL in China

Trip.com to Implement Work from Home in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Story Behind the Light Sculpture by the Science&Tech Museum

The Story Behind the Light Sculpture by the Science&Tech Museum

The Story Behind the Flower Tree Sculpture on Hongqiao Lu

The Story Behind the Flower Tree Sculpture on Hongqiao Lu

22 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

22 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

China Prepares to Evacuate Nationals from Ukraine

China Prepares to Evacuate Nationals from Ukraine

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives