  1. home
  2. Articles

China Prepares to Evacuate Nationals from Ukraine

By Kala Barba-Court, February 25, 2022

0 0

With the situation in Ukraine worsening sharply, the Chinese embassy in Kiev has asked all Chinese nationals in Ukraine to register with the embassy in preparation for an eventual evacuation, according to an urgent notice posted on its WeChat account this morning, February 25.

The announcement stated that China is preparing charter flights for Chinese nationals wishing to return home. The charter flights are voluntary, and their departures will be determined according to the flight safety situation.

Chinese nationals can register their information via a QR code before midnight on Sunday, February 27 (Ukraine time).

Registrants must possess Chinese passports or travel documents, including Hong Kong SAR passports, Macau SAR passports, and travel permits for Taiwan residents to the Chinese mainland. Chinese ID cards may be used for those without passports.

The embassy has advised its citizens to display Chinese flags on their cars, to stay indoors, and to frequently keep in touch with Chinese associations and peers.

According to the Global Times, there are about 6,000 Chinese living in Ukraine, based primarily in the cities of Kiev, Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Sumy.

Chinese nationals are asked to regularly consult the embassy's official WeChat account for updates on the evolving situation.

ua-wechat-cn.jpg

For more great content, check out That's Mags monthly print and digital publication.


QR-code-thats-articles-end.jpg


[Cover image via Unsplash]

more news

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

China is looking into new COVID-19 policies which could see the country embrace international travel.

Trip.com to Implement Work from Home in China

Trip.com to Implement Work from Home in China

As China's brutal 996 work system comes under intense scrutiny, could work-from-home culture be on the horizon?

Meet Shuey Rhon Rhon: China's Adorable Paralympic Mascot

Meet Shuey Rhon Rhon: China's Adorable Paralympic Mascot

Meet the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic mascot, Shuey Rhon Rhon.

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

The Old Man and the ROC: When the Dean of American Literature came to China.

COVID-19 Leads to Record Rainfall in China

Scientists have found that a reduction in greenhouse gases due to COVID-19 caused flooding in eastern and central China in 2020.

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

China Censors LGBTQ Scenes in Friends

Chinese fans of the popular US sitcom noticed certain scenes had been cut.

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

China's second COVID-19 drug is the first foreign treatment related to the disease to be approved in the country.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

Rachel Weiss on The Day In the Life of a Foreign KOL in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Prepares to Evacuate Nationals from Ukraine

China Prepares to Evacuate Nationals from Ukraine

17 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

17 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

Meet Shuey Rhon Rhon: China's Adorable Paralympic Mascot

Meet Shuey Rhon Rhon: China's Adorable Paralympic Mascot

Wuhan COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to ‘Unapproved’ Work Conference?

Wuhan COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to ‘Unapproved’ Work Conference?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives