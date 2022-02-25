China Prepares to Evacuate Nationals from Ukraine

With the situation in Ukraine worsening sharply, the Chinese embassy in Kiev has asked all Chinese nationals in Ukraine to register with the embassy in preparation for an eventual evacuation, according to an urgent notice posted on its WeChat account this morning, February 25.

The announcement stated that China is preparing charter flights for Chinese nationals wishing to return home. The charter flights are voluntary, and their departures will be determined according to the flight safety situation.



Chinese nationals can register their information via a QR code before midnight on Sunday, February 27 (Ukraine time).

Registrants must possess Chinese passports or travel documents, including Hong Kong SAR passports, Macau SAR passports, and travel permits for Taiwan residents to the Chinese mainland. Chinese ID cards may be used for those without passports.

The embassy has advised its citizens to display Chinese flags on their cars, to stay indoors, and to frequently keep in touch with Chinese associations and peers.

According to the Global Times, there are about 6,000 Chinese living in Ukraine, based primarily in the cities of Kiev, Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Sumy.

Chinese nationals are asked to regularly consult the embassy's official WeChat account for updates on the evolving situation.

[Cover image via Unsplash]