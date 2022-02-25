17 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

Here’s how the That’s Shanghai @thatsshanghai Instagram account works: users hashtag their images #thatsshanghai and we pick out the best of them to regram, tagging the original photographer.

Japanese Nishi Tak @tak_vill is an engineer who works on displays, such as the smartphone one you are likely reading this on. He was transferred to Shanghai from Kumamoto three years ago. The beautiful scenery of the Japanese prefecture, with mountains and the sea nearby, sparked his passion for photography, one that kept burning after his move to China.

How do you choose where to shoot?

I usually go to places close to me, not too far away. And I choose a time in the morning or the evening when the light is impressive.

What do you look for in a photograph?

Being able to instantly feel the beauty and excitement that is difficult to explain in words.

Favorite places in Shanghai?

The Bund is a classic shooting spot. It is fun to capture various impressions with the ever-changing sky.

And outside Shanghai?

There are many places in China where you can see scenery that you have never seen before, and I want to go take photos of all of them. I like the mountain scenery, so I want to visit Zhangjiajie.

How is the Instagram community in Shanghai?

Compared to other social network services in China, I think that the number of users is small, but it is still fun because with Instagram you make friends who you go to shoot with together. My number of ‘camera friends’ has increased.

What advice would you give someone trying to follow built up an Instagram account?

First of all, I think you should post what you like, and just enjoy it. And I think that you can increase the number of followers by commenting and engaging with your audience.

Here Nishi Tak introduces some of his favorite shots:

“Qibao Old Street in Shanghai. I was able to take an impressive picture when the light shone through the gap in the cloud at just the right moment.”

“The illuminated Bund. At certain times of the year, the lights start to be lit up while the sky is still bright, so I went to capture it.”

“The skyscrapers of Lujiazui before sunrise. It is famous for its beautiful night view, but I often go to take pictures in the morning with its stunning silhouette.”

“Wukang Mansion before sunrise. On this day, a typhoon was approaching, and I went to take pictures expecting the sky to burn red. I felt a sense of accomplishment when I did so.”

“Taken at SkyBridgeHQ in Shanghai. There are so many beautiful buildings in Shanghai, and I enjoy photographing all of them.”

“Taken near Yu Garden. One of my favorite photos of the city pre-development.”

“Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park. You get beautiful reflections in this park that I particularly like.”

“Aso Mountain in Kumamoto. When I climbed Mount Aso for the first time, I was moved by its grandeur.”

“Okoshiki Beach in Kumamoto. The sand crest is beautiful, and there are not many chances to see the sunset at the same time as the low tide. I went to take pictures many times there.”

“A sea of clouds with the five mountains of Kumamoto in the background. You have to persevere to capture this; it is difficult to predict whether the sea of clouds will occur. I would often leave home at three or four in the morning expecting a sea of clouds, but it never appeared.”

“Kamishikimi Kumanoimasu Shrine in Takamori, Kumamoto. A powerful spot, and a very mysterious place.”

“A fan terrace in Ubuyama Village, Kumamoto Prefecture filled with water just before the rice planting. It is very beautiful because it uses the terrain that spreads out like a fan.”

“The octagonal Hakkaku Tunnel in Misato, Kumamoto Prefecture. One of the remains of the railway, it is a place where you can feel a mysterious atmosphere.”

“Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture; the blue sky and white clouds – it’s like a fairy tale world.”

“One of the sea in Kumamoto Prefecture. A mother and her children seem to be very close; it is nice to think that they’re smiling together.”

[All images courtesy of Nishi Tak/@tak_vill]