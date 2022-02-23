  1. home
Shop Taobao, Tmall and JD in English!

By That's Shanghai, February 23, 2022

0 0

Shopping in China can be a little overwhelming.

If you’re tired of relying on friends to help you buy things online, or if you haven’t yet discovered how amazing online shopping is in China – this one’s for you.

Baopals.com has taken Taobao, Tmall and JD – China’s three biggest shopping platforms – put them all together and tailor-made everything for China’s expats.

If a product exists, you can find it on Baopals.

With the Baopals March 1st Anniversary Sale just around the corner, now is the perfect time to join.

It’s not just that they’ve taken over a billion products and made it all in English. Baopals is an entirely different shopping experience, where you can easily discover products loved by China’s expat community and have a hardworking bilingual service team by your side.

1.jpg

Baopals monitors every order to make sure sellers are reliable and ship quickly. If not, an agent gets in touch with you for a quick refund and a recommended alternative. Getting help is quick and easy, whether inquiring about products, returning a purchase, or even customizing an order.

Baopals customers get what they want, or they get their money back.

There are other perks to shopping on Baopals you can't get anywhere else. In the Discover section you can browse the hottest and best-reviewed items from the Baopals expat community, create and view collections from other shoppers, and even ask the community to help you find whatever you desire. You also earn cash rewards just for reviewing items and being an active shopper!

3.gif

And if you're ever looking for some inspiration, just sift through thousands of Cool, Cheap & Crazy products in the Baopals CCC section!

2020291475.jpg

One more thing – Baopals has just begun shipping to USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Macau, with more countries to follow in 2022. So you can take Taobao with you (or share it with loved ones) wherever you go!

Last but not least... Baopals is having a special six-year anniversary sale on March 1st that you don't want to miss. Make an order on March 1st and you'll instantly earn a random cash back reward between ¥10 and ¥500! Just look for the hongbao after checkout.

2.jpg

Join more than 100,000 other expats in China that have already purchased over 5.3 million items through Baopals.

7.jpg

