  1. home
  2. Articles

Cab Driver Delivers Wanted Fugitive Passenger to Police Station

By Lars James Hamer, February 22, 2022

0 0

A driver working for a car-hailing company in China’s Zhejiang Province went beyond the line of duty when he delivered his passenger, a wanted fugitive, into the arms of the police, as reported by Global Times

The driver surnamed Hua picked up a passenger on Wednesday morning in Hangzhou and an hour into the trip, Hua received a phone call.

Hua answered his phone and because he was driving responsibly put it on speakerphone. Upon answering, the police declared “A fugitive is in your car!”

The man responded that the phone was on speaker mode and the passenger could hear every word. The police then checked the man’s identity with the driver and ordered him to bring him to the nearest police station. 

Luckily for Hua, the criminal known only as Zhang was sleeping soundly in the front passenger seat. 

Hua turned his phone off speaker mode, locked the doors and made his to the way police station. Zhang did wake up at some point during the encounter but was unaware of what was going on. 

However, Hua didn’t manage to make it to the police station. He mistakenly stopped the car at a different building where a police officer happened to be stood. 

[Cover image via Global Times]

Taxis Zhengzhou Hangzhou

more news

Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Last year's floods caused devastation throughout the province. Now a report investigating the city's reaction puts the blame on the door of government officials.

Masks Now Required on Buses and Taxis in Sanya

Masks Now Required on Buses and Taxis in Sanya

Masks are now required on public transportation everywhere.

WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China’s Zhengzhou

WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China’s Zhengzhou

Heavy rain started to hit Henan province on July 17.

Live the French Way at Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan

Accor announces the opening of its newest Sofitel Hotel in the city celebrated as Heaven on Earth – Hangzhou.

SinoUnited Health Brings International Medical Care to Hangzhou

SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic is now open.

Two Expats Rode Shared Bikes from Shanghai to Hangzhou So You Don't Have To

Two expats took Hellobikes from Shanghai to Hangzhou and lived to tell the tale.

Missing Hangzhou Woman Dismembered by Husband, Police Say

Lai was last seen on surveillance video returning to her home at 5.04pm on July 4.

Missing Woman in Hangzhou Found Dead After 18 Days

The mysterious disappearance of a Hangzhou woman from her bed on July 5 has been tragically resolved.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

We're Hiring: Events Marketing Executive (Shanghai)

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

Trip.com to Implement Work from Home in China

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Cab Driver Delivers Wanted Fugitive Passenger to Police Station

Cab Driver Delivers Wanted Fugitive Passenger to Police Station

Where Did Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Come From?

Where Did Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Come From?

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

How Much Bing Dwen Dwen Merchandise was Sold on February 20?

How Much Bing Dwen Dwen Merchandise was Sold on February 20?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives