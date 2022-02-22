  1. home
  2. Articles

Where Did Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Come From?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, February 22, 2022

0 0

A number of new local cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Beijing over the past few days. There have also been a number of imported cases, including one individual who tested positive for COVID-19 after 21 days of quarantine. 

Read below for all the latest information on COVID-19 in the capital. 

On Sunday, February 20, it was announced that an individual in Xinyuan Jiayuan residential community in Fengtai district tested positive for COVID-19. This happened in spite of the fact that said individual had already completed a 21-day quarantine elsewhere on the Chinese mainland after returning from Kazakhstan. 

The individual tested negative twice after returning to Beijing but later tested positive after a third test. 

On Tuesday February 22, four imported cases of COVID-19 were detected. All the individuals in question returned from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Authorities there are currently battling an outbreak of the virus which has seen new daily cases in the thousands. 

There were also a number of locally transmitted cases from people who recently returned to Beijing from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland. 

A number of residential communities have implemented entry-only lockdown measures, meaning only residents of the communities in question can enter but currently cannot leave. These include Rongjing Lidu community in Yizhuang, Daxing district and Zhiqiang Beiyuan community building no. 14 in Haidian district.

As of press time, Beijing is still clear of mid- and high-risk areas but you don’t need us to remind you that this can change anytime. 

If you need a reminder of current rules for entering Beijing, see the article below.

READ MORE: Beijing and Tianjin: These COVID-19 Travel Rules Still Apply

Meanwhile, confusion has arisen around new rules for entering Beijing from Tianjin. 

An announcement stated that “commuters” from Tianjin to the Chinese capital would need proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours for their first journey after the implementation of the new rule. However, for any journeys thereafter, “commuters” could show a negative test result issued within 14 days.

However, what constitutes a “commuter” is unclear. That’s employee Anita Wang, a Tianjin local who lives and works in Beijing, asked if her returning from Tianjin to Beijing after a weekend visiting family would make her a “commuter” to which the above rule would apply.  

She was told that “commuters” were, amongst others, people who commuted from Tianjin to Beijing for daily work.  

The definition of a Tianjin-Beijing “commuter” has not been confirmed by any official sources. The same policy of showing a negative test result issued within 14 days has been applied to those who regularly commute from certain places in Hebei province to Beijing. 

And there’s another problem. According to the rules for entering Tianjin, everyone, including those coming from Beijing, must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. This means that regular commuters would need to be tested every two days in order to return to Tianjin. 

The above rule for entering Tianjin is in place until March 15. 

Confused? We certainly are. Let’s just stay traveling between Beijing and Tianjin is still a little complicated. 

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games set to begin on March 4, expect the relatively strict COVID-19 travel rules in the capital to continue for now.

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京晚报]

Covid-19 Beijing Tianjin

more news

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

Looking back on an eventful fortnight of action.

COVID-19 Leads to Record Rainfall in China

COVID-19 Leads to Record Rainfall in China

Scientists have found that a reduction in greenhouse gases due to COVID-19 caused flooding in eastern and central China in 2020.

Beijing and Tianjin: These COVID-19 Travel Rules Still Apply

Beijing and Tianjin: These COVID-19 Travel Rules Still Apply

Despite both cities now being clear of COVID-19 risk areas, certain COVID-19 travel rules still apply.

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

New daily cases in the city hit a record of 2,071, as reported on February 14.

Beijing Denies Forcing Kids to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission was forced to issue a statement denying rumors that students needed a COVID-19 vaccine to resume studying.

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

China's second COVID-19 drug is the first foreign treatment related to the disease to be approved in the country.

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Bobsleigh

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

We Spoke to the Jamaican Bobsleigh Team Ahead of Beijing 2022

The team from the tropical Caribbean island shared their thoughts ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

We're Hiring: Events Marketing Executive (Shanghai)

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

Trip.com to Implement Work from Home in China

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Cab Driver Delivers Wanted Fugitive Passenger to Police Station

Cab Driver Delivers Wanted Fugitive Passenger to Police Station

Where Did Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Come From?

Where Did Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Come From?

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

Frozen Penises & Figure Skating Fails: Beijing 2022 in Numbers

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

How Much Bing Dwen Dwen Merchandise was Sold on February 20?

How Much Bing Dwen Dwen Merchandise was Sold on February 20?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives