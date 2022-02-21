China’s Record Rain Fall Due to COVID-19

A study has found that record rainfall in 2020 in China was due to a fall in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of COVID-19, as reported by the BBC.

The international team of scientists behind the study found that over the last forty years there has been a reduction in summer rainfall in China because of the amount of greenhouse gases and aerosols in the air. These aerosols and gases come from processes such as burning coal.

When the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 many factories had to cease operations or reduce their workload. This led to fewer greenhouse gases being emitted and fewer aerosols in the air, eventually causing increased rainfall.

China witnessed severe flooding in both central and eastern regions of the country in 2020. During the floods, millions of people were displaced and hundreds lost their lives.

Although scientists have stated that the 2020 floods were brought about by changes to the atmosphere caused by climate change, the Middle Kingdom does have a history of flooding.

In 1931 the Yangzi-Huai flood killed as many as two million and last year saw flooding in Zhengzhou saw nearly 400 people lose their lives.

The floods in 2020 and those in Zhengzhou both took place in the month July, but it is yet to be confirmed whether a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions was a direct cause of the Zhengzhou floods.

Earlier this year a report into the floods found that officials in Zhengzhou originally tried to cover up the number of fatalities at the time.

Currently, the south of China is seeing a spell over cold and wet weather. In Guangzhou, the rain has been falling nonstop for three days in some areas. However, the downpour has not been enough to cause flooding.

The cold weather on the other hand has led to some parts of the city seeing a small (and I mean small) downfall of snow. Squint hard and you might just see it.



Screenshot via Weibo/@Deril奶茶





[Cover image via Xinhua]