  1. home
  2. Articles

China’s Record Rain Fall Due to COVID-19

By Lars James Hamer, February 21, 2022

0 0

A study has found that record rainfall in 2020 in China was due to a fall in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of COVID-19, as reported by the BBC

The international team of scientists behind the study found that over the last forty years there has been a reduction in summer rainfall in China because of the amount of greenhouse gases and aerosols in the air. These aerosols and gases come from processes such as burning coal.

When the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 many factories had to cease operations or reduce their workload. This led to fewer greenhouse gases being emitted and fewer aerosols in the air, eventually causing increased rainfall. 

China witnessed severe flooding in both central and eastern regions of the country in 2020. During the floods, millions of people were displaced and hundreds lost their lives. 

READ MORE: China's Worst Flooding in Decades Puts Pressure on Three Gorges Dam

Although scientists have stated that the 2020 floods were brought about by changes to the atmosphere caused by climate change, the Middle Kingdom does have a history of flooding. 

In 1931 the Yangzi-Huai flood killed as many as two million and last year saw flooding in Zhengzhou saw nearly 400 people lose their lives. 

 READ MORE: Explainer: Why China Experiences Reoccurring Floods

The floods in 2020 and those in Zhengzhou both took place in the month  July, but it is yet to be confirmed whether a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions was a direct cause of the Zhengzhou floods.

Earlier this year a report into the floods found that officials in Zhengzhou originally tried to cover up the number of fatalities at the time. 

READ MORE: Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Currently, the south of China is seeing a spell over cold and wet weather. In Guangzhou, the rain has been falling nonstop for three days in some areas. However, the downpour has not been enough to cause flooding. 

The cold weather on the other hand has led to some parts of the city seeing a small (and I mean small) downfall of snow. Squint hard and you might just see it. 

snopw2.jpg

Screenshot via Weibo/@Deril奶茶


[Cover image via Xinhua]

flooding Climate Change greenhouse gases

more news

Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Last year's floods caused devastation throughout the province. Now a report investigating the city's reaction puts the blame on the door of government officials.

Noticed a Change in Beijing Subway Stations Recently?

Noticed a Change in Beijing Subway Stations Recently?

Many stations in the capital are now fitted out with convenience stores.

See Where Heavy Rain is Expected in China Over Mid-Autumn Break

See Where Heavy Rain is Expected in China Over Mid-Autumn Break

Be sure to check the weather if you plan on traveling during the mid-autumn festival.

Flooding in Guangzhou Partially Closes Metro

Guangzhou Metro's official Weibo claimed that at its highest point the water level in the station was two meters deep.

How Rising Sea Levels Could Change Life in China Forever

How is the most populous nation on the planet responding to the threat of rising sea levels and flooding?

Fascinating Photos Capture 30 Years of Dramatic Change in Shanghai’s Pudong

From shantytown to a glass and steel world finance, trade and tech hub.

China's Worst Flooding in Decades Puts Pressure on Three Gorges Dam

Can it withstand the heavy floods this year?

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

Once a mask is saturated (from sweat), a person’s breathing capability goes down by almost 20%.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

We're Hiring: Events Marketing Executive (Shanghai)

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

Get Ready to Pay More for Your Starbucks Fix

Deadline Tonight! Sign Up to Win and Transform Your Body

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Rachel Weiss on The Day In the Life of a Foreign KOL in China

Rachel Weiss on The Day In the Life of a Foreign KOL in China

China’s Record Rain Fall Due to COVID-19

China’s Record Rain Fall Due to COVID-19

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Jiangsu Province Promise to Investigate 'Woman in Chains' Video

Jiangsu Province Promise to Investigate 'Woman in Chains' Video

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives