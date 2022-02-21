10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Heavenly Sanshan Island



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Once the hideout of China’s most infamous criminals, Sanshan Island on Lake Tai presents a perfect escape from urban life. A traditional and serene Chinese fishing and agrarian village, walk along the lake shores and watch the boatmen reach into its silvery waters with their nets, searching for shrimp, crab and fish. Stroll unpopulated paths or take a rickshaw and jostle for position on the one-lane roads, with geese, chicken and ducks waddling around. At the top of each of Sanshan’s peaks sit tall Buddha statues, along with temples, pavilions and gardens, all offering amazing views of Lake Tai.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat in Anji Mountains



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life Shanghai

This Spring, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat. Over the past 4 years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation. Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village surrounded by nature and ancient trees with breathtaking mountain views and an outdoor swimming pool.



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life Shanghai

Gorgeous Sanqing Mountain Resort Stay





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures



Opened just last year, gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort specializes in villas located within exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing the soul and body to relax and breathe. Hike the Yunlian Waterfall Trail, eat delicious local food, hit the gym or take in the mountain views from the infinity pool.

8-Day Classic Silk Road Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

Incredible Dapeng Mountain & Lakeside Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

In 210 BC, on the orders of the first Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, the alchemist and explorer Xu Fu led more than 5,000 followers through Dapeng Mountain in search of the elixir of life. Today, it is said to be found in Fengpu Ao Village. Formerly known as Fragrant Mountain, from here you can sail to fairlyland Penglai. Made up of deep valleys, surrounded by peaks and mountains, meandering streams and abundant green in all directions, the rocks here come in dizzying shapes like stalagmites, tigers and dragons. Enjoyu all this and more as you stay at the Lake View Hot Spring Hotel at the foot of the mountain.

Zhangjiajie with Avatar Mountain Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park has been described as “a miniature fairyland,” “a maze of nature” and “an enlarged ancient Chinese pottery painting.” The area features quartzite-sandstone formations found nowhere else in the world, with some 243 peaks and more than 3,000 pinnacles and spires dominating the scenery in this UNESCO-protected park, which provided the inspiration for the film Avatar. If caught in the right light, or when the early-morning mountain mist rolls in around them, the effect is otherworldly. This trip also takes in the world’s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge and the thrilling cliff path skywalk with 999 steps to Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

Ancient Tang Dynasty Trail Hiking



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jingshan Mountain is the most important in the northeast extension of the Tianmu Range. It is also a must-visit destination for Buddhist worshippers, home as it is to ancient Jingshan Temple, with more than 1,200 years of history. Jingshan Village is also a culinary paradise, especially for vegetarians; fresh vegetables, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fungus and cabbage grow in abundance here, and this trip will give you the opportunity to indulge in a delicious meal.

Last Chance Harbin Ice Festival Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin while it is still a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



Afternoon Tea Boat Cruise at Zhujiajiao Water Town's Jing Ting



Image courtesy of Jing Ting

An afternoon tea experience while simultaneously taking a boat ride through the winding canals that weave their way through the stunning historic water town of Zhujiajiao. Guests can sip on their choice of tea from around the country, paired with local fruits, cakes, sweet soups, nuts and an assortment of nibbles, all while learning about the history of the buildings and alleyways they pass during the boat ride.

[Cover image courteesy of Joy Travel]