Beijing and Tianjin: These COVID-19 Travel Rules Still Apply

By Alistair Baker-Brian, February 17, 2022

Let’s start with some positive COVID-19-related news. 

Both Beijing and Tianjin are now clear of all mid- and high-risk areas for COVID-19. 

In the capital, Wanliuyuan residential community in Fengtai district was lowered from mid-risk to low-risk on February 16. Meanwhile, on the same date, Zhongshan Beili No. 20 in Tianjin’s Hebei district was also lowered from mid-risk to low-risk. 

With no risk areas, the Travel Code app (行程码) no longer shows a star beside Beijing or Tianjin at the bottom of the screen. 

WechatIMG2024.jpeg

The Travel Code no longer shows a star next to Beijing and Tianjin at the bottom of the screen. Screengrab via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

But if you think this means the end of COVID-19 travel rules, think again. All is explained below. 

Beijing

In order to enter Beijing, you must do the following:

  • Have proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours 

  • Have a green Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝)

  • Undergo a nucleic acid test within 72 hours of arrival in Beijing (this does not apply to those who leave Beijing within 72 hours of arrival); this rule is in place until the end of March, 2022

Note that those who have traveled within 14 days to an area which has reported one or more new cases of COVID-19 may be denied entry into Beijing. Always check your Beijing Health Kit before departure. 

Tianjin

To leave Tianjin, you no longer need to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours of departure; the only exception to this rule includes passengers traveling to Beijing. 

However, to enter Tianjin, you must still show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours of departure. This is rule is in place until March 15. 

Both Beijing and Tianjin look set to keep strict COVID-19 travel rules in place until March. Let’s hope that by the time April comes around, traveling will get a little easier. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing Tianjin Covid-19

