Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

Hurun Founder Rupert Hoogewerf Kicks off Dulwich Horizons 2022

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong were thrilled to kick off their 2022 Dulwich Horizons speaker series with none other than Rupert Hoogewerf, founder of The Hurun Report. Publisher of the annual China Rich List, The Hurun Report is one of the most influential business media in China and around the world.

Hoogewerf shared his personal story of entrepreneurship with a group of 12 Senior School students at a round-table discussion, sharing advice gathered from 20 years of experience with the aspiring entrepreneurs.

TEDx at Wellington

Wellington College International Shanghai pupils showed that they, too, have plenty of ‘ideas worth spreading’ with their recent TEDx Youth @WCIS conference. This event was led and organized entirely by pupils.

Under the theme of ‘Solve for X,’ eight pupils from Wellington's Prep and Senior Schools planned, wrote, rehearsed and delivered presentations subjects ranging from cellular biology, the construct of time, how to deal with fear and how to save the environment.

SCIS Food Truck Fun



SICS Grade Seven and Eight design students teamed up to create a food truck business. They designed their truck in Adobe Illustrator, made a logo, created a fictitious menu combining two cultures, then chose one item from that menu to cook for others. After three weeks of experimenting with ingredients, testing their culinary skills, and gathering feedback, students shared their creations with the school!

YCIS Girls in STEMM

Before the Chinese New Year break, 10 YCIS Secondary girls from Pudong and Puxi and four Science Department teachers came together for their first company visit to ExxonMobil as part of the Girls in STEMM program.

Girls in STEMM is an initiative to help close the gender gap in STEMM (science, technology, engineering, maths, medicine) fields by engaging girls in STEMM early on. Students were selected based on their interest and passion for the initiative, ability to share their experience and learning with the school community, and adeptness to collaborate with other students to make this program meaningful to the school community.

In the upcoming two months, the students will visit another four top companies, including Henkel, Coco-cola, Merck and Dell.

Dulwich Puxi Excels at FOBISIA Literacy and Numeracy Festival

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi came first in China and 16th overall in Asia in the FOBISIA Primary Literacy & Numeracy Festival 2022, which involved students from top British international schools across Asia. Students achieved remarkable individual scores; a testament to the strong foundations in literacy and numeracy they build in the College, and a credit to the hard work of the students and their teachers.

Concordia Students Take on Real-World Marketing Challenge

Survival skills for the 21st Century are at the heart of the Applied Learning Business & Finance course at Concordia International School Shanghai, where students recently worked with local start-up Loop Swim to complete a marketing challenge. The high schoolers were tasked with creating a marketing strategy to launch a teen sustainable swimwear brand in China through e-commerce on a start-up budget. They also learnt that one can generate profits while at the same time being a positive driver of change in the world.

